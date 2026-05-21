Sonic Automotive Recognized as One of America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek, Marking a 60-Year Legacy Built on Purpose, People, and Exceptional Experiences

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH), today announced it has been recognized as one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Newsweek. This recognition is a powerful validation of Sonic's unwavering commitment to its purpose, its people, and the millions of guests it serves every year.

Sonic Automotive Most Trustworthy Companies in America EchoPark Automotive and Sonic Powersports logos

The award acknowledges Sonic as one of only 700 companies selected from over 100,000 reviewed across 23 industries, based on surveys of 25,000 customers, employees, and investors. Notably, Sonic Automotive is the only automotive retailer among the 24 companies named in the "Automotive and Components" category. Among the honored brands in the category is Harley-Davidson, a testament to Sonic Powersports owning and operating 13 Harley-Davidson locations, including Black Hills Harley-Davidson, the nation's largest Harley-Davidson dealership serving the Sturgis, South Dakota area.

For 60 years, Sonic Automotive has been guided by a singular purpose, to deliver an experience for our guests and our teammates that fulfills dreams, enriches lives, and delivers happiness. This purpose transcends every division of the company, from its new vehicle Franchised Dealerships to EchoPark Automotive and Sonic Powersports, serving guests whether they are pursuing life on two wheels, four wheels, or no wheels, or simply seeking exceptional service. Across every experience, one standard remains constant, namely exceptional, human-centered service that earns trust.

Founded in 1966 by Bruton Smith and grown into a Fortune 300 leader under the leadership of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David B. Smith, Sonic Automotive today encompasses:

11,000+ teammates

173 automotive and powersports franchises, including EchoPark

145 locations across 90 cities in 21 states

That commitment has resulted in nearly:

7 million vehicles sold

40 million service experiences delivered

1 million+ 5-star reviews earned

Together, these milestones are proof of the trust earned one experience at a time.

"This recognition from Newsweek is incredibly meaningful because it reflects something we've believed for six decades—trust is earned through people and purpose, not through just words," shared David B. Smith, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Automotive. "My father, Bruton Smith, built this company on the idea that if you take care of people the right way, everything else follows. Today, that belief is alive in every one of our 11,000 teammates. That's why we've earned this trust, and why we will continue to earn it every day."

While Sonic Automotive may not always be the name on the front of every store, it is the foundation behind every experience delivered. Its reputation has not been built through brand awareness alone, but through millions of moments in which expectations were exceeded, and trust was earned. As Sonic Automotive continues to evolve the future of automotive and powersports retail, one thing remains unchanged, the experience will always come first.

"We've never set out to be known as a holding company," said Jeff Dyke, President of Sonic Automotive. "We've set out to be known for how we make people feel. Whether a guest walks into one of our franchise automotive dealerships, EchoPark stores, or one of our Sonic Powersports locations, the expectation is the same: exceptional, transparent, and human. That consistency is what builds trust at scale, and it's how our teammates show up every single day."

Sonic Automotive will use this award as a proof point at each of its locations. You can discover more about Sonic Automotive at SonicAuto.com or ir.sonicautomotive.com.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is on a quest to become the most valuable diversified automotive retail and service brand in America. Our Company culture thrives on creating, innovating, and providing industry-leading guest experiences, driven by strategic investments in technology, teammates, and ideas that ultimately fulfill ownership dreams, enrich lives, and deliver happiness to our guests and teammates. As one of the largest automotive and powersports retailers in America, we are committed to delivering on this goal while pursuing expansive growth and taking innovative measures to be the leader in these categories. Our new platforms, programs, and people are set to drive the next generation of automotive and powersports experiences. More information about Sonic Automotive can be found at www.sonicautomotive.com and ir.sonicautomotive.com.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Sonic Automotive Press Inquiries

Sonic Automotive Media Relations

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SOURCE Sonic Automotive