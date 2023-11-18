Sonic Brilliance: Navigating the Legacy of #MakingSoundVisible with Toshiba TV

News provided by

Toshiba TV

18 Nov, 2023, 00:18 ET

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligning with Toshiba TV's commitment to crafting enduring models featuring dynamic sound and picture performance, the Z870 model stands out as a significant addition to its legacy.

Continue Reading

The recently concluded #MakingSoundVisible campaign surpassed the portrayal of the Z870 as a mere home entertainment centerpiece. With the endorsement of respected music producers, the campaign showcased the Z870 not just as a screen, but as a testament to professional-grade sound quality. Social media interactions during this event uncovered the exceptional depth of audio and visual clarity inherent in the latest model.

With a suite of features designed for modern-age appeal, the Toshiba TV Z870 is primed for success. The Mini-LED technology is a distinguishing offering of the Toshiba TV Z870; impressively weaving deep sound into vivid pictures to complete the music creation experience.

The Dolby Atmos technology is in-fitted for sonic brilliance, providing a three-dimensional sound experience. Every note comes out as powerful and thrilling as intended by the producer. This is complemented by the REGZA Bass Woofer Pro, designed to enrich music with deep bass, taking you to the heart of live concerts, where the thumping beat resonates through the crowd.

Behind the spectacular audio rendition of the Z870 is the REGZA Engine ZRi, an AI-powered system that optimizes every decibel for an all-immersive experience.

Like its well-received predecessors, the Z870 is fitted with the Quantum Dot Color Technology, which makes for a billion shades of accurate colors to make every displayed frame a realistic scenery. Full Array Local Dimming PRO delivers remarkable contrast, and the IMAX Enhanced Certification takes visuals to the next level, ensuring a superior picture quality for the cinematic feel.

Beyond the #MakingSoundVisible campaign, Toshiba TV's new Z870 orchestrates a complete sensory fusion of sound and visuals, offering an immersive experience tailored for the enjoyment of music and elevating the realm of home entertainment.

About Toshiba TV

Toshiba TV has 70+ years of history in TV production. With its strong DNA in inventions and innovative ideas, Toshiba TV has produced many TVs with the world's first features. Toshiba TV has provided unforgettable experiences and new viewing styles to many people around the world through its high image quality.

For more details, stay tuned to Toshiba TV on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube

Contact
Elina Cao
[email protected] 

SOURCE Toshiba TV

Also from this source

Une symphonie de son et de lumière : Toshiba TV s'associe à des producteurs de musique talentueux pour #RendreLeSonVisible

Une symphonie de son et de lumière : Toshiba TV s'associe à des producteurs de musique talentueux pour #RendreLeSonVisible

Dans l'ère numérique dynamique d'aujourd'hui, le divertissement à domicile est devenu un aspect essentiel du mode de vie, et le nouveau téléviseur...
Симфония видео и звука: Toshiba TV объединяется с муз. продюсерами для #MakingSoundVisible

Симфония видео и звука: Toshiba TV объединяется с муз. продюсерами для #MakingSoundVisible

В нашу динамичную цифровую эпоху домашние развлечения стали жизненно важным аспектом образа жизни, и телевизор Toshiba TV Z870 должен создать богатый ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Art

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.