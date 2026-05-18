Sonic Fiber Internet to Power Raimondi Park for Oakland Ballers' 2026 Season

Independent Bay Area provider brings high-speed fiber connectivity to game-day operations, press box, clubhouse, and free Friday night livestreams

SANTA ROSA, Calif., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonic Fiber Internet and the Oakland Ballers today announced that Sonic will serve as the Official Internet Provider of the Ballers' 2026 season, bringing its blazing-fast fiber network to Raimondi Park. Sonic's fiber network will support critical game-day operations throughout the ballpark, including the press box, clubhouse, ticketing, cashless vendor stands, and the Ballers' new free Friday night YouTube livestreams.

Connecting Every Moment

On game day, reliable internet is not a nice-to-have. It is the backbone of the modern ballpark experience.

Sonic Fiber Internet will power the Ballers' press box, giving journalists and broadcasters the high-speed, symmetrical connectivity they need to file stories, transmit footage, and keep up with a fast-moving game in real time. In the clubhouse, players and coaches will rely on Sonic's network connectivity for scouting, film review, and communication throughout the season. Ticketing, entry, and vendor transactions throughout Raimondi Park will run on Sonic fiber too.

Sonic's network will also support the Ballers' all-new free Friday night livestreams on YouTube, helping bring home games to fans who cannot make it to the ballpark.

Why Fiber Speeds Matter

Live event environments do not just consume bandwidth; they send data constantly. Broadcast feeds, media uploads, payment processing, ticketing, and operational systems all depend on strong upload performance.

Sonic's fiber delivers symmetrical speeds, meaning fast upload and download performance at the same time. That advantage matters in the home and in the ballpark, where the press box, broadcast team, clubhouse, and vendor stands all need reliable connectivity at once.

"The modern baseball team runs on community, chaos, and fiber internet. We've already got the first two covered. Sonic is coming in strong on the third. They're helping us power everything from free Friday night livestreams to the day-to-day heartbeat of Raimondi Park, and we're proud to partner with another independent Bay Area company that believes local still matters," said Paul Freedman, Oakland Ballers Co-Founder & CEO.

A Partnership Rooted in Oakland

The relationship between Sonic and the Ballers runs deeper than infrastructure. Both organizations are committed to keeping Bay Area sports and internet accessible and affordable to fans, families, small businesses, and residents.

Sonic will serve as the presenting sponsor of $2 Tuesday, the Ballers' popular promotion offering General Admission tickets for just two dollars at every Tuesday home game.

"The Ballers are doing something special in Oakland, and Sonic is proud to help power the experience at Raimondi Park," said Nathan Patrick, Sonic CEO. "From ticketing and vendors to press, clubhouse operations, and free livestreams for fans at home, the whole ballpark runs better with reliable fiber connectivity. This is exactly the kind of local partnership we love: practical, community-focused, and rooted in the Bay Area."

Bay Area residents can check Sonic Fiber Internet availability at Sonic.com.

About Sonic

Sonic Fiber Internet is an independent internet service provider offering fast, reliable fiber internet with Worry Free Wi-Fi, no data caps, and friendly support from real people. Founded in Santa Rosa in 1994, Sonic engineers, builds, and installs its own fiber-optic networks, delivering speeds up to 10 Gigabits to homes and businesses. Sonic has been bringing America's Best Internet to Bay Area customers for more than 30 years and now offers service in more than 70 cities across California and Texas. Learn more at sonic.com. For press inquiries, contact [email protected].

About the Oakland Ballers

The Oakland Ballers, Oakland's only professional baseball team, were born from a fan-led movement to keep professional baseball in The Town. In just two seasons, they became 2025 PBL Champions, shattered the Pioneer Baseball League's modern-era wins record, earned a Key to the City from Mayor Barbara Lee, and sent seven players on to Major League Baseball organizations. With more than 220,000 fans through the gates at Raimondi Park and local icons like Billie Joe Armstrong and Too $hort among their owners, the Ballers have become one of the most exciting stories in sports. Built by Oakland. Forever Oakland.

SOURCE Sonic Fiber Internet