Sonic Tools partners with IMSA Powerhouse, Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti, for 2024 and 2025 seasons

AUBURN, Ala., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonic Tools, a leading provider of professional-grade tool solutions and equipment, is thrilled to announce the renewal of a long-term partnership with the iconic Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) Championship Winning IMSA team for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The multi-year agreement will see WTRAndretti completely outfitted with Sonic hand tools and storage solutions in the paddock as well as the team's race shop in Brownsburg, Indiana.

Combining unparalleled efficiency and design, Sonic intends to set the pace within the hand tool and storage system industry. With a proven track record of success in global markets and a European heritage of precision craftsmanship, the brand's competitive edge begins with the innovative Sonic Foam System (SFS). This unique series of customized trays gives technicians the fastest possible access to critical hand tools. Tools are stored in well-organized foam inlays with a labeled space for each specific tool, making it easy to rapidly identify and select the right tool for the job.

"We are incredibly excited to join forces with Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti, a team with a proven track record of success and a shared passion for performance and precision," said Colby McConnell, President of Sonic Tools. "Our tools are trusted by professionals in the most demanding industries, and we see this partnership as an opportunity to showcase our commitment to excellence on one of the largest stages in North American sports car racing."

WTRAndretti, led by legendary Team Principal Wayne Taylor, boasts a rich history of championship victories and iconic endurance race wins. The team currently leads the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar GTP Championship, and with the addition of Sonic Tools, they aim to build upon that momentum.

"We are always looking for partners who share our values and dedication to the highest level of competition and look forward to continuing our partnership with Sonic," said Travis Houge, Vice President, General Manager of Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti. "Sonic is a perfect fit for WTRAndretti. Their commitment to quality and craftsmanship resonates with our team, and we know their tools will be invaluable in the pursuit of victories season after season."

About Sonic Tools

Sonic Tools takes pride in being the industry experts in high-quality hand tools, toolboxes, and premium storage solutions. Sonic is a trusted partner for professionals who demand the best. The company offers a wide range of innovative and durable tools designed for demanding tasks, ensuring precision and efficiency in every project. Sonic Tools is committed to continuous improvement and exceeding customer expectations through superior quality and unbeatable customer experience.

ABOUT WAYNE TAYLOR RACING WITH ANDRETTI

Andretti Global and Wayne Taylor Racing announced a new, long-term partnership in 2023 that combines the resources of the two championship-caliber teams to compete in IMSA's top classes. In 2024, Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) has expanded to a two-car GTP program as well as competes in the GTD class. Coming off its 2023 championship winning effort, WTRAndretti continues its Driver Development Program competing in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series with a full stable.

WTRAndretti's global motorsports enterprise boasts two IMSA driver championships (2013 and 2017), and back-to-back IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Championships (2020, 2021) which contributed to nine IMSA manufacturer championships for Acura, Pontiac, Corvette and Cadillac. In its brief 17-year history, WTRAndretti has accumulated multiple victories in sportscar racing's most iconic events: Rolex 24 At Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Petit Le Mans, Mid-Ohio, Road America and the Six Hours of The Glen. With its back-to-back PRO Class Championship wins (2022, 2023), WTR also has ten North America Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship titles and a Lamborghini World Finals title.

Andretti Global, a Championship-winning motorsports organization, competes in additional racing categories worldwide, including the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Extreme E, Australian Supercars and the Mexico SuperCopa Championship. Additionally, the racing enterprise commits to driver development through competition in INDY NXT by Firestone and through support of Sebastian and Oliver Wheldon's racing careers.

WTRAndretti's long term partnerships include Acura, Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), Konica Minolta Business Solutions USA, DEX Imaging, Harrison Contracting Company and Gainbridge.

SOURCE Sonic Tools