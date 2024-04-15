AUBURN, Ala., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonic Tools, a leading provider of high-quality tools and equipment for automotive professionals, is excited to announce the launch of its 3rd Generation Automotive Quick Service Toolset, 182-PCS and NEXT S4 Service Cart. Designed to streamline maintenance and servicing tasks, these cutting-edge products embody Sonic's commitment to innovation and excellence in the automotive industry.

The Automotive Quick Service Toolset, 182-PCS is a comprehensive collection of essential tools specifically curated for quick service operations in automotive workshops and garages. From oil changes to brake inspections, this toolset equips technicians with everything they need to efficiently complete routine quick service tasks with precision and ease. The Sonic Foam System and Inventory Control Sheets allows a single or multiple technicians to work out of one set of tools and maintain positive asset management. Featuring durable construction and ergonomic designs, each tool in the Quick Service Toolset is engineered for optimal performance and long-lasting reliability.

Sonic Tools Unveils 3rd Generation Quick Service Toolset and NEXT S4 Service Cart for Automotive Professionals. Post this

Complementing the Quick Service Toolset is the NEXT S4 Service Cart, a versatile and mobile storage solution designed to enhance productivity and organization in automotive workspaces. The NEXT S4 Service Cart offers ample storage space for tools, parts, and accessories, allowing technicians to keep their work area tidy and maximize efficiency. With its robust construction, smooth-gliding drawers, and features such as a lockable top lid and the anti-tilt safety feature, the NEXT S4 Service Cart is a must-have for quick service automotive professionals.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new Automotive Quick Service Toolset and NEXT S4 Service Cart to the automotive industry," said Andrew Coccari, VP of Marketing and Sales at Sonic. "These innovative products are the result of our ongoing commitment to providing technicians with the tools they need to work smarter, faster, and more efficiently. Whether performing routine maintenance or tackling complex repairs, our goal is to empower automotive professionals with the best-in-class equipment."

Key features of the Quick Service Toolset include:

Precision-engineered tools for quick service jobs

Laser Cut Shadowed Foam (Sonic Foam System)

Torque Wrench – NEW addition to 3 rd Generation Quick Service Toolset

Generation Quick Service Toolset Comprehensive assortment of tools including: 1/4" and 3/8" ratchets and sockets Screwdrivers Combination Wrenches Hex Key Sets ½" Ratchet and Impact Sockets Tire Pressure Gauge Pliers Utility Tools



Key features of the NEXT S4 Service Cart include:

Anti-Tilt

(1) Can Holder

(1) Trash Can

Paper Holder

Built-In Handle

Ball Bearing Drawer Slides

Locking Casters

Heavy-Duty Powder Coating

Document/iPad Holder

Centralized Keyed Locks (Top & Drawers)

Additional Storage space at bottom of cart

The Quick Service Toolset and NEXT S4 Service Cart are now available for purchase through a Sonic representative or online. For more information about these products and other offerings from Sonic Tools, visit the Sonic website.

About Sonic Tools:

Sonic Tools takes pride in being the industry experts in high-quality hand tools, toolboxes, and premium storage solutions. Sonic is a trusted partner for professionals who demand the best. The company offers a wide range of innovative and durable tools designed for demanding tasks, ensuring precision and efficiency in every project. Sonic Tools is committed to continuous improvement and exceeding customer expectations through superior quality and unbeatable customer experience.

SOURCE Sonic Tools