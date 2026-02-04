SonicWall Celebrates Its Best Partners Yet with the 2026 Partner Awards

SonicWall Proudly Honors 113 Global Partners Recognized for Driving Innovation, Fueling Growth and Delivering Cybersecurity Excellence, Including 17 in North America

MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SonicWall today announced the recipients of its 2026 Partner Awards, recognizing top-performing SonicWall partners and distributors across North America and around the world for their exceptional commitment to delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions. This year, SonicWall honored 17 North American partners and 113 partners globally in helping customers navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape.

The annual Partner Awards recognize partners who achieved standout performance and measurable impact in helping customers reduce risk and strengthen their security posture throughout the year. Partners were nominated across multiple categories in each region, showcasing outstanding performance, customer impact and technical expertise. SonicWall selected one partner per region in each category from a large pool of nominees. The winners were decided based on a comprehensive matrix of criteria, including, but not limited to, highest revenue performance, partner count, growth and overall contribution to the SonicWall ecosystem.

"These award winners represent the very best of our partner community," said Patrick O'Donnell, Chief Revenue Officer at SonicWall. "Their continued commitment to innovation, customer success and cybersecurity excellence continues to fuel SonicWall's growth and deliver meaningful protection for organizations of all sizes. We're proud to recognize these partners for the impact they make every day."

2026 SonicWall Partner Awards — North America Winners



Central Partner of the Year: ShowTech Solutions

ShowTech Solutions Cloud Secure Edge Partner of the Year: Western NRG

Western NRG Distributor of the Year: TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX DMR Partner of the Year: Firewalls.com

Firewalls.com East Partner of the Year: VC3

VC3 Enterprise Partner of the Year: Logically

Logically Gold Partner of the Year: TRUSTIT LLC

TRUSTIT LLC Managed Security Partner of the Year: Network Computer Solutions (NCS)

Network Computer Solutions (NCS) MSP Partner of the Year: Intelligent Technical Solutions

Intelligent Technical Solutions Newcomer of the Year: A5 IT

A5 IT NSP Partner of the Year: CDW

CDW Partner Marketing Hero of the Year: Kathy Kuleck — Insight US

Kathy Kuleck — Insight US Partner Sales Hero of the Year: Shanna Wiegman — CompuTech

Shanna Wiegman — CompuTech Partner Technical Hero of the Year: Forrest Bearden — VC3

Forrest Bearden — VC3 Platinum Partner of the Year: Fornida LLC

Fornida LLC Silver Partner of the Year: NIC

NIC West Partner of the Year: Bridgehead IT

2026 Partner of the Year

SonicWall extends a special congratulations to Lyra Technology Group, named the 2026 SonicWall North American Partner of the Year. This distinction recognizes Lyra Technology Group's exceptional performance, sustained growth and unwavering commitment to delivering cybersecurity outcomes and services to customers throughout the year.

For more information about the SonicWall Partner Awards and to see all the winners, visit https://www.sonicwall.com/blog/sonicwall-s-2026-partner-awards-celebrating-the-partners-powering-sonicwall-s-global-success.

