SONIFI Offerings Showcased At HITEC Solidify 'One Provider' Position

Interactive Solutions SONIFI will have live demonstrations of all its interactive solutions, including the new SORA. This guest-aware, hardware-flexible platform fits well with the company's aim to make smarter enterprise technology less complicated. The next generation, intuitive interactive platform leverages cloud-based technology providing a fast, responsive solution that adapts to guest behavior and requires minimal onsite hardware.

The robustly featured STAY Interactive solution will also be on display with modern, customizable menu design making it even more flexible to a property's needs.

STAYCAST, SONIFI's industry-leading streaming solution powered by Google Chromecast is currently deployed in more than 150,000 rooms globally. A QR code pairing option will be showcased.

Live demos of the brand-standard Marriott Guest Room Entertainment (GRE) platform will also take place with the Connect My Device feature.

Integrations

Booth visitors are welcome to visit SONIFI's smart room integration area to learn more about:

Voice Assistant

Energy Management

Safety Devices and Location/Asset Tracking

Internet & More

True to its one provider theme, SONIFI offers Internet service options including coax, ethernet, fiber or any combination of cabling that meet budgets and brand requirements.

For more information on all products and services including new backlit remotes, Video in a Window technology, and digital signage and promotion strategies, visit Booth 1608 at HITEC Minneapolis.

