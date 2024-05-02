SONIFI's interactive platform SORA named "Guest Engagement Solution of the Year" by TravelTech Breakthrough

Prestigious awards program recognizes standout travel technology companies, products and services

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SORA, the interactive television platform from leading hospitality technology provider SONIFI , has been selected as the "Guest Engagement Solution of the Year" in the annual TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The awards are conducted by TravelTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout travel and hospitality technology companies, products and services around the world.

SORA transforms the TV into an engaging interactive amenity for guests and an effective marketing tool for hoteliers. Post this SORA transforms the TV into an engaging interactive amenity for guests and an effective marketing tool for hoteliers.

SONIFI's interactive platform uses in-room TVs to create personalized, engaging experiences that improve guest satisfaction and brand loyalty, while also driving revenue and efficiencies for hotels.

With PMS and other integrations, SORA automates the personalization of guest experiences such as turning on the TV at check-in with a personal and time-aware greeting, displaying in a guest's preferred language, sending custom messages, and elevating the last-viewed channel and in-progress movie.

When it comes to entertainment, SORA has easy access to everything guests want most, including their favorite streaming content, live TV programming and a premier video-on-demand library.

SORA's branding and customization options are where hotels can promote their amenities and revenue centers, while providing contactless self-service options so guests can choose how and when they want to interact throughout their stay, with no burden on hotel staff.

Custom videos, eye-catching imagery, a digital directory and QR codes give guests quick access to learn about everything the hotel has to offer, and a simple way for them to take action at their leisure from their room—such as booking a reservation, joining the loyalty program, texting the concierge and much more.

Properties also use SORA to surprise and delight guests with enticing specials and events, tutorials and tips, in-room fitness and mindfulness classes, and a simple checkout process guests can complete from the TV or their phone.

"Some hoteliers underestimate the potential of the in-room TV, but with SORA, SONIFI is showcasing its power to transform the largest screen in the room into an intuitive amenity for guests and a strategic tool for hoteliers to enhance their brand and foster guest loyalty," said Ahmad Ouri, Chief Executive Officer of SONIFI. "SORA is designed to deliver the digital experiences guests crave, tailored to each property's unique brand identity. By increasing guest satisfaction and revenue generation, SORA represents a new standard in hospitality technology. We're honored that TravelTech Breakthrough recognizes SORA's value and its capacity to enrich the guest journey while meeting the diverse needs of hoteliers."

The mission of the annual TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the travel and hospitality technology industry today. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from 12 countries.

"We're proud to award SORA 'Guest Engagement Solution of the Year' as the technology continually engages guests in their stay with a property automatically without intervention from hotel staff. Every touchpoint throughout a property is designed to deliver memorable guest experiences that today's guests expect. When your in-room technology is personalized, it can have a memorable impact," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of TravelTech Breakthrough Awards. "Though technology can't replace the human connection and feeling of being cared for by staff, with SORA, hotels can deliver a more efficient, convenient, personalized and modern experience to guests who will be more than eager to return."

About SONIFI

SONIFI is the largest guest technology provider in hospitality, deployed in more than a million rooms across 5,000 properties around the world. Global brands, ownership and management groups, and hotels of all chain scales trust SONIFI to deliver the best experiences with Wi-Fi, interactive TV, streaming and in-room entertainment. Learn more at sonifi.com.

About TravelTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in travel & hospitality technology products, services, and companies around the world. The TravelTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of travel technology companies and products in categories that include Property Management, Reservations Platforms, Airline Operations, Travel Analytics and more. For more information visit TravelTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

