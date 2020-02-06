Sonim XP3 Rugged Flip Phone Now Available in AT&T Stores

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies today announced the availability of the popular Sonim XP3 in AT&T stores nationwide.

"Since launching last April on the AT&T network, the XP3 has become one of our top sellers," said Sonim CEO, Tom Wilkinson. "Now that the XP3 is available in AT&T stores, it's more convenient for businesses that are seeking to equip their teams with a dependable device that will get them through the day no matter the conditions."

Recognized as a PC Magazine Editor's Choice, the Sonim XP3 is an ideal solution for businesses wanting simple, fast and reliable communications. It's designed to meet military standards for ruggedness with loud and clear audio, making it ideal for noisy workplaces like construction sites or factories. In addition, the XP3 is FirstNet ReadyTM which means it is certified and approved for use on FirstNet®, America's public safety communications platform, and supports the Band 14 spectrum giving public safety subscribers access to the dedicated, physically separate FirstNet network core. The XP3 is available to FirstNet subscriber paid customers in AT&T stores, as well.

XP3 features include:

Industry-leading comprehensive 3-year warranty virtually eliminates the cost of device replacement.

Built to Sonim Rugged Performance Standards, including MIL-STD-810G, Non-Incendive Div 2, Class I, II and III and IP-68, to ensure reliable communication even in the most hazardous and extreme environments.

Global LTE capability to stay connected virtually anywhere, anytime.

100 dB+ speaker with noise cancellation.

Large, tactile and glove-friendly PTT button offers instant communication when it matters most.

Preloaded with AT&T Enhanced Push-to-Talk (ePTT) application.

Expandable micro-SD card slot stores up to 128GB of data.

Sonim SCOUT XPerience enables quick and easy device deployment and management.

Compatible with industrial-grade accessories including ultra-rugged headsets, remote speaker microphones, vehicle kits and multi-charging bays.

For more information and to locate a store near you, visit the AT&T website.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, business-process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, accountability, and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.

