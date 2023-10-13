Sonny's BBQ Announces Keith Berger as Senior Director of Information Technology

Berger will oversee the company's IT infrastructure and system integrations, and help the brand implement new technologies

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonny's BBQ , the mission-driven BBQ restaurant known for quality BBQ and spreading kindness in the communities they serve, today announced the hiring of Keith Berger as the Senior Director of IT. Berger brings with him a wealth of IT experience and proven leadership to the brand. In his role, Berger will spearhead the development and implementation of Sonny's BBQ's information technology strategy, provide expert and strategic counsel to the leadership team, and drive transformational change and innovation within the company.

"We're excited to welcome Keith and leverage his knowledge and expertise to shape a new vision for technology that supports our people-first strategic priorities," said Billy Brewer, COO of Sonny's BBQ. "Keith has shown remarkable skill and knowledge in the field of information technology as well as operations, and his guidance will be instrumental in establishing our business as a trailblazer of innovation within the restaurant industry."

Berger's career path has built expertise in large-scale enterprise information technology. For 25 years, he worked at Walt Disney Parks and Resorts within the IT department, supporting and developing a wide variety of business solutions. Some of his most notable Disney accomplishments include the grand opening of Disney Hong Kong and joining Disney's Next Generation Concept team to roll out the transformative $1.5 billion Magic Band guest experience project. After a brief period with SeaWorld Corporate, he moved to Mexico to work for Grupo Vidanta leading technical development of Five Diamond Hotels, Theme Parks, Cruise Line, Restaurants, Nightclubs and Dayclubs. Later, Berger moved back to the United States and joined Bluegreen Vacations as AVP of Business Solutions, driving system wide architectural standards, system support and further development in all business units.

Technology Solutions Crafted for People Experience

As the Senior Director of IT, Berger aims to seek holistic customer experience (CX) technology solutions that Sonny's BBQ franchisees require to competitively serve guests in the increasingly digital restaurant landscape.

"As a native Floridian, I've been a fan of Sonny's BBQ my entire life. I'm thrilled to be working for a mission-driven organization during this pivotal shift towards more digital offerings and solutions," said Berger. "The role of technology in the restaurant industry is more important than ever. I'm lucky to be at a company that is able to balance the ongoing technological innovation with their commitment to maintaining a people-first culture and guest experience."

Among his priorities, Berger will oversee the company's IT infrastructure and system integrations, while implementing and managing robust cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive information.

About Sonny's BBQ

With nearly 100 locations spanning the southeast, Sonny's BBQ ® is one of the largest barbecue restaurant brands in the country. Its signature pulled pork, sweet tea, and unique appetizers have afforded the restaurant the title of "Best Barbecue Chain in America" by The Daily Meal. Floyd "Sonny" Tillman and his wife, Lucille, founded Sonny's BBQ in 1968 in Gainesville, Fla. in hopes of creating a local BBQ joint for their community to enjoy. 55 years later, Sonny's BBQ continues to do just that under the direction of CEO Jamie Yarmuth and local pitmasters spreading the spirit of BBQ in each of their communities through the Q the Kindness and Random Acts of BBQ initiatives. The brand gives back more than $1.2 million annually across the eight states it serves, and reaches tens of thousands of community members with its generosity. Sonny's BBQ is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences, ability and willingness to utilize cutting-edge technology, and network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Sonny's BBQ location closest to you, please visit www.SonnysBBQ.com .

