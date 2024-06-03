Sonny's BBQ Announces Kris Larson as Vice President of Franchise Development

Larson will manage Sonny's BBQ's growth and development as the brand continues to expand.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonny's BBQ , the mission-driven BBQ restaurant known for quality BBQ and spreading kindness in the communities they serve, today announced the hiring of Kris Larson as Vice President, Franchise Development. Larson brings with him a breadth of experience supporting franchised brands Bojangles, School of Rock, Ace Hardware, Dunkin Brands and more. In his new role, Larson will lead the brand's growth through strategic expansions and enhancing franchise performance across Sonny's BBQ's footprint.

Kris Larson

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Kris Larson to our team, and to have him work alongside us as we continue to support our franchisees in this period of growth and expansion," exclaims Jamie Yarmuth, Sonny's BBQ Chief Executive Officer. "Kris' franchise and leadership experience will be invaluable to us as the brand evolves moving forward."

Kris Larson's leadership is poised to usher in a new era of growth and community engagement for Sonny's BBQ, ensuring that the brand continues to be a beloved gathering place for families and friends while embracing new opportunities to grow their footprint for expansion. Kris will work closely with Sonny's BBQ headquarters and franchisees to create market strategies to position Sonny's BBQ for growth and expansion, while managing the ongoing and ever- changing needs of the brand's franchisees to ensure consistent success at every location.

Larson's impressive career, which spans over two decades, has seen him make substantial contributions to the franchise development sector. His tenure at Dunkin' Brands showcased his ability to create and execute market strategies that led to significant brand expansion and enhanced franchisee performance. As vice president of Franchise Development at School of Rock, Kris demonstrated his knack for franchisee recruitment and played a pivotal role in enhancing CRM capabilities and improved tracking of key franchise documents. . His strategic vision and ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams proved instrumental in driving growth and operational efficiency across the enterprise.

Before joining the Sonny's BBQ family, Kris's role as Senior Director of Franchise Sales at Bojangles highlighted his adeptness at navigating the complexities of franchising a regional brand by building meaningful relationships with franchise candidates. His strategies not only helped to propel the brand's national expansion but also underscored his comprehensive understanding of the franchise model.

"Joining the Sonny's BBQ family is both an honor and an exciting new challenge. The brand's commitment to community, family, and authentic Southern hospitality resonates deeply with me," Larson explains. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to not only expand our presence but also to enhance the connections we have with each community we serve. Together, I believe we can bring Sonny's BBQ to new heights, making every meal a memorable experience for our guests."

About Sonny's BBQ

With nearly 100 locations spanning the southeast, Sonny's BBQ ® is one of the largest barbecue restaurant brands in the country. Its signature pulled pork, sweet tea, and unique appetizers have afforded the restaurant the title of "Best Barbecue Chain in America" by The Daily Meal. Floyd "Sonny" Tillman and his wife, Lucille, founded Sonny's BBQ in 1968 in Gainesville, Fla. in hopes of creating a local BBQ joint for their community to enjoy. 55 years later, Sonny's BBQ continues to do just that under the direction of CEO Jamie Yarmuth and local pitmasters spreading the spirit of BBQ in each of their communities through the Q the Kindness and Random Acts of BBQ initiatives. The brand gives back more than $1.2 million annually across the eight states it serves, and reaches tens of thousands of community members with its generosity. Sonny's BBQ is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences, ability and willingness to utilize cutting-edge technology, and network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Sonny's BBQ location closest to you, please visit www.SonnysBBQ.com .

