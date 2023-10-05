The community-driven barbecue brand is offering Pulled Pork Big Deals for $5.50 on October 12 at all locations

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonny's BBQ , the mission-driven BBQ restaurant known for quality BBQ and spreading kindness in the communities they serve, today announced in recognition of National Pulled Pork Day on October 12, they will be providing an extreme value on their Pulled Pork Big Deal. The holiday, which began back in 2016 with Sonny's BBQ earning a Guiness World Record for the largest serving of pulled pork , this year will allow guests to purchase a pulled pork sandwich, one sidekick and one soft drink for only $5.50.

Sonny's BBQ Celebrates Eighth Annual National Pulled Pork Day

"We are thrilled to be celebrating another National Pulled Pork Day, and providing this deal to give our guests the opportunity to come celebrate with us," said Peter Frey, Sonny's BBQ CBO. "When we started celebrating this holiday eight years ago, we could only dream that it would become as big and important of a celebration as it has become today. It's a chance to highlight our top quality, award winning pulled pork at a value that our guests deserve. "

Since its founding in 1968, Sonny's BBQ has emphasized the importance of slow-smoked pulled pork, a time-honored southern tradition with roots dating back to the origins of barbeque. Sonny's BBQ had the holiday officially recognized in 2016, hoping to encourage barbeque enthusiasts around the country to spend time with family and friends while enjoying this delicious dish. Throughout the years, Sonny's BBQ has introduced new partners and charitable initiatives to support this holiday tradition, while maintaining their commitment to giving back to the communities they service, in line with its 'Q the Kindness and Random Acts of BBQ initiatives.

"Over the course of 55 years, our Sonny's BBQ Pitmasters have become experts at the barbeque process, including smoking and pulling pork," explained Shannon Snell, Sonny's BBQ Pitmaster. "It's always a pleasure to celebrate one of my personal favorite dishes, and I encourage everyone to find their local Sonny's and take advantage of this offer!"

For more information about National Pulled Pork Day, or to find a Sonny's BBQ near you, visit SonnysBBQ.com . For regular updates and the latest information on the brand, follow Sonny's BBQ on Facebook , Instagram , X and YouTube .

