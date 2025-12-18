SONNY'S BBQ FANS THE FLAMES OF GROWTH AND STRENGTHENS LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENTS OF NEW PRESIDENT AND CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

George McAllan and Katie Love promoted to president and chief marketing officer, respectively – together, the pair will help drive ambitious multi-year expansion strategy

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the year draws to a close, Sonny's BBQ – the industry-leading BBQ restaurant rooted in quality food, hospitality, and spreading kindness – announces the promotions of George McAllan and Katie Love to president and chief marketing officer, respectively. Alongside the rest of the Company's recently-expanded executive leadership team, McAllan and Love will lead the execution of a multi-year growth plan aimed at further improving key metrics such as franchisee profitability and brand resonance, among others.

"George and Katie represent the very best of what makes Sonny's BBQ special – a deep commitment to our franchisees, our guests, and the communities we serve. George's proven track record of driving operational excellence and franchisee profitability, combined with Katie's innovative approach to brand modernization and guest engagement, perfectly position Sonny's BBQ for future proofing growth and expansion," said CEO at Sonny's BBQ, Jamie Yarmuth.

Leadership Experience and Vision

McAllan joined Sonny's BBQ in November 2024, assuming the role of chief growth officer. He brings decades of experience working as both a franchisor and franchisee – including five years as chief operations officer with two different franchise groups where he led up to 350 restaurants during his tenure – and various roles with Dunkin' Brands, where he oversaw up to 4,000 restaurants internationally and domestically. As the newly appointed president of Sonny's BBQ, McAllan will play an increasingly larger role in ensuring improved franchisee profitability and regional market growth.

Love previously served as vice president of marketing and director of brand management for Sonny's BBQ. During her more than a decade-long tenure, Love spearheaded initiatives that modernized the brand's identity, grew guest loyalty and digital channels from the ground up, and deepened community impact through programs like 'Q the Kindness. Now, as chief marketing officer, Love will work closely with Sonny's BBQ's team of restaurant marketing experts, leading brand strategy, guest experience, and marketing innovation.

Strategic Growth Objectives

Additionally, the promotions come as Sonny's BBQ kicks off the next phase of the Company's comprehensive multi-year growth strategy, built to emphasize franchisee profitability, expand operational excellence, authentic hospitality, and strengthen connections with guests. Under the leadership of Yarmuth, McAllan, Love and the entire Sonny's BBQ's executive team, the Company is well positioned to expand the brand's reach and footprint, while honoring its legacy.

Also central to this growth strategy is a strong focus on culinary innovation that aims to further cement Sonny's BBQ as the industry leader, exciting longtime fans and enticing guests discovering Sonny's BBQ for the first time. As part of this, the Company plans to build a test kitchen within the next 12 months, which will allow for further culinary exploration of fan-favorite innovations such as Pecan Pie Egg Rolls, as well as expand its dedicated culinary team.

"Over the past year, Sonny's has made incredible strides, expanding our customer base through exciting new marketing campaigns, improved franchisee operations and philanthropy. Now, with George at the helm as president and Katie as chief marketing officer, we'll set new standards for what a BBQ brand can accomplish," added Yarmuth. "Their leadership has been and will continue to be instrumental in expanding our footprint while staying true to the spirit of hospitality and kindness established by our late founder, Floyd "Sonny" Tillam, and that makes our brand so special. The future of Sonny's BBQ has never looked brighter."

To learn more about Sonny's BBQ, please visit SonnysBBQ.com and follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Franchise opportunities can be found at www.SonnysBBQFranchise.com.

About Sonny's BBQ

With nearly 100 locations spanning the southeast, Sonny's BBQ® is one of the largest barbecue restaurant brands in the country. Its signature pulled pork, sweet tea, and unique appetizers have afforded the restaurant the title of "Best Barbecue Chain in America" by The Daily Meal. Floyd "Sonny" Tillman and his wife, Lucille, founded Sonny's BBQ in 1968 in Gainesville, Fla. in hopes of creating a local BBQ joint for their community to enjoy. 55 years later, Sonny's BBQ continues to do just that under the direction of CEO Jamie Yarmuth and local pitmasters spreading the spirit of BBQ in each of their communities through the 'Q the Kindness and Random Acts of BBQ initiatives. The brand gives back more than $1.2 million annually across the eight states it serves, and reaches tens of thousands of community members with its generosity. Sonny's BBQ is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences, ability and willingness to utilize cutting-edge technology, and network of successful franchisee relationships. For more information, online ordering and to find the Sonny's BBQ location closest to you, please visit www.SonnysBBQ.com or download the new Sonny's BBQ mobile app

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Sonny's BBQ