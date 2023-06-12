Sonny's BBQ Introduces Limited Time Only Candied Bacon Big Deal Lineup

New items enhance the brand's signature BBQ menu for summer

ORLANDO, Fla., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonny's BBQ , the industry-leading BBQ restaurant rooted in quality food and spreading kindness, today announced the biggest Big Deal Lineup menu change of the year with the introduction of chipotle candied bacon to the menu. Starting June 12, guests can order three new sandwiches including the Candied Bacon Burger, Candied Bacon Chicken Sandwich and Fried Green Tomato BLT for a limited time at their favorite Sonny's location. The summertime addition emphasizes the brand's commitment to offering guests variety while maintaining quality products at a value.

Candied Bacon Big Deal Lineup

"We firmly believe that BBQ is one of life's greatest gifts - smoked meats, classic sides, a cold glass of iced tea, all enjoyed around a table filled with friends and family. It almost doesn't get any better," said Billy Brewer, Chief Operating Officer, Sonny's BBQ. "Until you add some bacon. So, that's what we did with our limited release Big Deal Lineup featuring chipotle candied bacon on top of classic sandwiches. It'll make your mouth water just thinking about it. Wait until you taste it."

Big Deal Lineup with Special Guest: Candied Bacon

This special lineup was perfected by Sonny's pitmasters to offer the highest quality and the greatest value for guests. Starting at $9.99, guests can order their new favorite Big Deal sandwich topped with candied bacon plus a sidekick and soft drink. The new sandwiches include:

The Candied Bacon Burger Big Deal with a certified Angus beef burger topped with chipotle candied bacon, American cheese, onion straws and Sonny's signature Sizzlin' BBQ sauce.

The Candied Bacon Chicken Sandwich Big Deal with a grilled chicken breast topped with chipotle candied bacon, Swiss cheese, onion straws and a drizzle of Sonny's mustard BBQ Sauce.

The Fried Green Tomato BLT Big Deal featuring fried green tomatoes loaded with chipotle candied bacon, lettuce and mayo. Served on garlic bread.

To give guests more of what they want, the chipotle candied bacon can be added to any Sonny's sandwich . These limited edition sandwiches join two additional featured menu items: the BBQ Queso appetizer, queso topped with either chopped brisket or chipotle candied bacon and Sizzlin' BBQ sauce, and Spiked Pink Lemonade, Sonny's famous lemonade kicked up with strawberries and Tito's Vodka.

About Sonny's BBQ

With nearly 100 locations spanning the southeast, Sonny's BBQ ® is one of the largest barbecue restaurant brands in the country. Its signature pulled pork, sweet tea, and unique appetizers have afforded the restaurant the title of "Best Barbecue Chain in America" by The Daily Meal. Floyd "Sonny" Tillman and his wife, Lucille, founded Sonny's BBQ in 1968 in Gainesville, Fla. in hopes of creating a local BBQ joint for their community to enjoy. 55 years later, Sonny's BBQ continues to do just that under the direction of CEO Jamie Yarmuth and local pitmasters spreading the spirit of BBQ in each of their communities through the Q the Kindness and Random Acts of BBQ initiatives. The brand gives back more than $1.2 million annually across the eight states it serves, and reaches tens of thousands of community members with its generosity. Sonny's BBQ is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences, ability and willingness to utilize cutting-edge technology, and network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Sonny's BBQ location closest to you, please visit www.SonnysBBQ.com .

