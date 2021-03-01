Sonny's BBQ Introduces New Sandwich That Lives Up To The Hype: The Real Deal Rib Sandwich

"We've been smoking authentic baby back ribs fresh over oak for over 50 years, and they have always been a crowd-pleaser," said Chief Brand Officer, Peter Frey. "We're passionate about our barbecue and are always looking for ways to innovate, perfect our craft, and provide our guests with high quality products. Our pitmasters have leaned into their craft and have finally given the restaurant industry a real rib sandwich experience that guests could enjoy from their dining room or ours."

Sonny's new Big Deal lineup also permanently reinstates two of the restaurant's most-popular menu offerings: the Sonny's Cuban™ , a fan favorite featuring pulled and sliced pork piled high on toasted garlic bread, topped with swiss cheese, pickles and mustard BBQ sauce, and the Certified Angus Beef® Brisket Grilled Cheese , made with a generous portion of chopped brisket stacked tall on garlic bread, and topped with queso and melty Cheddar cheese.

To learn more about Sonny's BBQ, find a location closest to you and to keep up on the latest news, visit www.SonnysBBQ.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram, Twitter and YouTube .

About Sonny's BBQ

With 97 locations spanning the Southeast, Sonny's BBQ® is one of the largest barbecue restaurant companies in the country. Its signature pulled pork, sweet tea, and unique appetizers have afforded the restaurant the title of "Best Barbecue Chain in America" by The Daily Meal. Floyd "Sonny" Tillman and his wife, Lucille founded Sonny's BBQ in 1968 in Gainesville, Fla. in hopes of creating a local BBQ joint for their community to enjoy. Nearly 52 years later, Sonny's BBQ continues to do just that under the direction of CEO Jamie Yarmuth and local pitmasters spreading the spirit of BBQ in each of their communities through the Random Acts of BBQ program. Sonny's BBQ is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences, ability and willingness to utilize cutting-edge technology, and network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Sonny's BBQ location closest to you, please visit www.SonnysBBQ.com.

