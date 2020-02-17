Sonny's BBQ takes a stand for kindness

"We want Sonny's to be an amplifier for kindness and bring kindness back to the forefront," says Peter Frey, Sonny's chief brand officer. "We're putting our stake in the ground for something positive and using 'Q the Kindness to inspire more people to be kind and recognize kindness."

As part of 'Q the Kindness, Sonny's is also announcing an internal search for its first Chief Kindness Officer (CKO), someone who loves making people smile and truly believe Southern Hospitality is really Sonny's Hospitality and lives it every day. The primary role of the CKO will be to encourage team members to share stories of kindness that are already happening every day at Sonny's restaurants to help inspire others to be kind too.

Throughout Random Acts of Kindness Day, Sonny's franchisees will pay homage to Sonny's founding year by collectively donating 1,968 meals to people in need through local food banks. Sonny's is also spreading the Spirit of BBQ throughout its communities by providing notes with kind messages to customers and team members, randomly picking up guests' tabs and surprising them with giveaways.

Sonny's encourages everyone to share their stories of kindness on social media using #QtheKindness.

About Sonny's BBQ

In 1968, Sonny's BBQ was founded by Sonny Tillman and his wife Lucille in Gainesville, Florida. For over 50 years, local pitmasters at Sonny's BBQ have served barbecue slathered in Southern Hospitality to barbecue enthusiasts and families through its locally owned and operated locations spanning the Southeast in eight states. Sonny's has been celebrated for its signature pulled pork and ribs and recognized as the "Best Barbecue Chain in America" by The Daily Meal. For more information, visit SonnysBBQ.com.

