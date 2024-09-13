Earn, Eat, Repeat: Sonny's BBQ Introduces Mobile App with Exclusive App-Based Rewards Program

"We're proud to offer guests new and convenient ways to get value from our Pitmaster-crafted BBQ menu," said Peter Frey, chief brand officer at Sonny's BBQ. "Our guests turn to us to make life easier, to savor each small moment and celebrate big occasions, and it's our focus to meet them where they are - their phones, computers and their dining tables. That means continuously evolving how we connect – not only by providing unprecedented value in today's budget-conscious world, but also by offering digital solutions that will continue to meet our guests' needs in this mobile era."

To build their mobile app, Sonny's BBQ partnered with Thanx, whose industry-leading technology is paving the way for guest engagement and loyalty solutions. The BBQ brand's mobile app performance numbers indicate a desire from guests for additional convenient ways to engage with the brand that work with their lifestyle. Since its initial release in June, the mobile app has seen over 57,000 downloads and over 160,000 digital orders. With a notable 83 percent app cart conversion rate, over 20 percent higher than the brand's current web conversion rate, as well as a 29 percent conversion rate from email subscribers, it remains evident that meeting consumers' increasing desire for seamless mobile ordering experiences is crucial.

"Bringing this mobile app and loyalty program to life has introduced yet another avenue to meet our guests where they are," said Katie Love, director of brand management at Sonny's BBQ. "We've put our digital transformation to the test in recent years by introducing new data-driven marketing initiatives, a new website with a streamlined user experience and a variety of guest-centric pick-up and ordering solutions, all while keeping that in-person connection and spirit at the heart of the guest experience to ensure customer satisfaction."

Guests who sign up for the brand's updated loyalty rewards program can earn 10 points for every dollar spent and will receive $5 off an entree in their first app order upon sign-up. Points can be redeemed for unique offers as they accumulate, such as a free order of BBQ Pork Egg Rolls or a Pick 2 Combo, giving guests the flexibility to choose the rewards that best suit their tastes. Users earn points with every order.

To celebrate the launch of the new program, Sonny's BBQ is offering even more value to their loyalty rewards program members with 2x points throughout September and exclusive weekly rewards, including:

(9/9 - 9/15): Kids Meal Deal – Free Kids Meal with purchase of an adult entree

(9.16 - 9/22): Free banana pudding with the purchase of any entree

(9/23 - 9/30): BOGO BBQ Pork, Chicken and Turkey sandwiches

The new mobile app and loyalty rewards program were both developed to respond to guest needs during a time where many are feeling additional pressure on their pocketbooks. These initiatives are just two of the programs the brand is putting in place to offer exceptional value. Sonny's BBQ is currently offering a Daily Deals program with unique promotions every day, including All You Can Eat offers all weekend long, every week. Learn more about these incredible deals at sonnysbbq.com/specials/dailydeals.

The Sonny's BBQ app is available in the App Store and on Google Play. For more information about the brand's loyalty program, visit their website at sonnysbbq.com or download the app.

About Sonny's BBQ

With nearly 100 locations spanning the southeast, Sonny's BBQ® is one of the largest barbecue restaurant brands in the country. Its signature pulled pork, sweet tea, and unique appetizers have afforded the restaurant the title of "Best Barbecue Chain in America" by The Daily Meal. Floyd "Sonny" Tillman and his wife, Lucille, founded Sonny's BBQ in 1968 in Gainesville, Fla. in hopes of creating a local BBQ joint for their community to enjoy. 55 years later, Sonny's BBQ continues to do just that under the direction of CEO Jamie Yarmuth and local pitmasters spreading the spirit of BBQ in each of their communities through the Q the Kindness and Random Acts of BBQ initiatives. The brand gives back more than $1.2 million annually across the eight states it serves, and reaches tens of thousands of community members with its generosity. Sonny's BBQ is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences, ability and willingness to utilize cutting-edge technology, and network of successful franchisee relationships. For more information, online ordering and to find the Sonny's BBQ location closest to you, please visit www.SonnysBBQ.com or download the new Sonny's BBQ mobile app.

