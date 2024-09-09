Sonoma's La Crema Winery wins Marie Claire Sustainability Award 2024

WINDSOR, Calif., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a family-owned winery at the forefront of sustainability and climate action innovations, La Crema is thrilled to announce that it has been named Winner of the Marie Claire Sustainability Awards 2024 in the wine producer category.

"It's great to see La Crema running its business in a forward-thinking and innovative way," said Ally Head, Sustainability Editor of Marie Claire UK. "Wine growing and winemaking can produce a lot of waste, so its commitment to using cutting-edge practices to protect land, energy and water should be applauded. Its work on regenerative farming, carbon sequestration and solar power generation is also impressive."

To win this award, La Crema's submission was reviewed by the Marie Claire UK team, B Corp experts, carbon and net zero advisors Seismic and a guest panel of over 50 of the most high-profile sustainability experts, company founders, thought leaders, consultants and activists in the business.

"At La Crema, our philosophy of forward-thinking winegrowing and winemaking also extends to our commitment and responsibility in building a lasting, sustainable future, recognizing the importance of advocating for climate action across the global wine industry," said Craig McAllister, La Crema Head Winemaker. "We are proud to be a trusted leader in producing the best luxury wines at scale that are sustainably made from the world's preeminent growing regions."

La Crema's sustainability tenants include land conservation, regenerative farming practices, smart water management, and social responsibility. 60% of La Crema's estate vineyard properties are left unplanted to allow natural habitats to thrive and help the vines become part of the land's biodiverse ecosystem. By embracing water conservation practices, rainwater capture and innovative technology such as UV lights to sanitize tanks and an award-winning barrel wash system that reuses and recycles water up to 3 times, La Crema saves over one million gallons of water per year. The winery features 3,000 solar panels which generate 1Gwh of clean, renewable energy each year, offsetting 70% of the winery's electricity usage. Through a USDA Grant-funded project La Crema is collaborating with UC Davis and the California Department of Food & Agriculture on regenerative farming trials that explore the intersection between healthy soils, carbon sequestration and quality winegrowing to provide a science-based roadmap for the future and support the winery's commitment to be climate positive by 2050. All of these practices are part of the winery's larger Rooted for Good: Roadmap to 2030 sustainability and climate action initiative launched in 2021.

To learn more about the Marie Claire sustainability awards click here.

About La Crema

Our original name, La Crema Viñera, means "best of the vine," setting an indelible standard for the family owned and operated winery since our inception in 1979. La Crema wines are produced from the world's preeminent growing regions, resulting in an uncompromised level of quality that is always promised and always delivered. We set the standard for quality-driven winemaking at scale, and cutting-edge practices for sustainable resource conservancy and protection. Across our past, present and looking to the future, La Crema represents life, enriched. We have a shared belief in elevating the lives of those around us, leading with openness, allyship, and a high regard for involvement and investment in organizations that our communities value. We are committed to amplifying the spirit of progress, celebrating individuality, and creating a world that gathers to celebrate the Best of Us.

