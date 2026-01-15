Sonora Quest and Laboratory Sciences of Arizona Announce Jennifer Erickson as CEO-Elect

Jennifer Erickson succeeds longtime CEO David Dexter following more than 26 years of service

PHOENIX, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonora Quest Laboratories, together with its parent company Laboratory Sciences of Arizona (LSA), is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Erickson as Chief Executive Officer-Elect. Erickson will take over from David Dexter, who is retiring this March after more than 26 years of leadership.

Dexter joined Sonora Quest and LSA as president and CEO in 1999, where under his leadership, the company has grown tremendously, serving as the market share leader in clinical laboratory testing in Arizona and performing more than 100 million diagnostic tests per year.

Starting on Feb. 2, Dexter will work closely with Erickson to ensure a smooth transition over the coming months. Dexter will be retiring as of March 31.

"As I've reflected on my years as CEO, I have a blend of emotions — gratitude, pride, and nostalgia," said Dexter. "My fondest memories aren't of milestones reached or metrics made, but of the people with whom I've worked, the resilience during challenges and tough times, and the creativity and innovation that's been brought to every opportunity."

Dexter has led Sonora Quest and LSA through many major milestones, including the development of its direct-access testing platform, My Lab ReQuest™, in 2015, and the launch of Operation Catapult to expand Sonora Quest's COVID-19 diagnostic testing capacity in 2020. He also supported many ongoing collaborations with community partners, such as the American Cancer Society, Aunt Rita's Foundation, and CommunityCares, helping broaden the reach of diagnostic testing for patients statewide. Together, these efforts strengthened access, innovation, and resilience across Arizona's diagnostic landscape.

Erickson will continue Dexter's legacy of growth and innovation. As an executive with a proven track-record in driving performance, culture and profitability, Erickson will continue to focus on advancing patient-centered diagnostics, strengthening partnerships and fostering a culture of collaboration and accountability.

Dexter noted, "I personally have mentored Jennifer for 26 years, and have had the privilege of working alongside her during that time. I know that she is an excellent fit for the role and am very confident that she will carry on the spirit of a fearless leader."

Erickson brings more than 20 years of experience leading high-performance health care and consumer services companies; most recently as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Clin-Path Associates/Pathology Specialists of Arizona. She also has deep knowledge of the Sonora Quest, LSA and Banner Health governance models, having previously served as Sonora Quest Chief Financial Officer from 1999 to 2004.

"Returning to lead the company that gave me such a strong foundation in health care leadership, now in the role once held by my mentor, is both an honor and great responsibility," said Erickson. "This is a full-circle moment that underscores the lasting impact of strong leadership and intentional mentorship. I look forward to building on a legacy defined by forward thinking, meaningful relationships, and care for the people we serve."

For more information about Sonora Quest, and LSA, visit www.SonoraQuest.com.

About Sonora Quest Laboratories

Sonora Quest Laboratories, a subsidiary of Laboratory Sciences of Arizona, is an Arizona-based joint venture between Banner Health and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) that makes up one of the nation's largest integrated laboratory systems. We are the trusted leader in diagnostic and information services with approximately 3,900 employees performing more than 100 million diagnostic tests per year. Our comprehensive test menu encompasses routine, molecular, prescription drug monitoring, genetic/genomic, women's health, and pathology testing services. Sonora Quest is accredited by the College of American Pathologists, the gold standard in laboratory accreditation, which helps ensure the highest standard of care for laboratory operations. To schedule an appointment, find one of our 70+ patient service centers across Arizona, or learn more about ordering tests without a provider's order through My Lab ReQuest™, visit us at SonoraQuest.com.

