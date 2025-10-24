Sonoran Desert Institute Opens Flexible Single-Course Access for Hobbyists and Industry Professionals

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonoran Desert Institute (SDI), a DEAC-accredited online school specializing in firearms and uncrewed technology education, has introduced single-course enrollment, giving experienced hobbyists, working technicians, and lifelong learners the opportunity to take hands-on classes without committing to a full degree program.

"Not everyone wants to start with a full academic program, and that shouldn't be a barrier to learning advanced skills," said Jarred McNeely, SDI's Chief Academic Officer. "Single-course enrollment gives students the same hands-on experience and professional instruction SDI is known for, in a flexible format that fits real life."

Designed for working professionals, hobbyists, and military-connected learners, SDI's single-course option combines practical, home-based labs with academic rigor – delivered entirely online. Single-course enrollments are not eligible for Title IV, VA, TA, or GI Bill® funding. Most courses include shipped lab materials and tools. In certain cases, course kits may include a firearm or drone for instructional use, provided and transferred in accordance with federal and state regulations.

The single-course options for students include:

Firearms Technology Courses (8-week Courses)

FTE 211: 1911 Advanced Armorer – 4 Credit Hours

FTE 217: Modern Sporting Rifle – 4 Credit Hours

FTE 218: Pump Shotgun Armorer – 4 Credit Hours

FTE 225: Developing a Business Plan – 4 Credit Hours

FTT 101: Mechanics in Firearms – 4 Credit Hours

FTT 104: Gunsmithing Tools Lab – 2 Credit Hours

FTT 114: Custom Kydex Lab – 2 Credit Hours

FTT 201: Firearms Finishes and Engraving – 4 Credit Hours

FTT 210: Customizing and Woodworking – 4 Credit Hours

FTT 214: Hand Checkering Lab – 2 Credit Hours

FTT 240: Shooting Sports Management – 3 Credit Hours

FTT 221: Sights, Optics, and Accuracy – 4 Credit Hours

Handgun Specialist Courses (5-week Courses, Optional Materials Fee)

FTH 202: Revolvers – 4 Credit Hours

FTH 212: Striker-Fired Pistols – 4 Credit Hours

FTH 223: Hammer-Fired Pistols – 4 Credit Hours

Uncrewed Technology (Drone) Courses

UAS 101: UAS Fundamentals – 4 Credit Hours

UAS 250: FAA sUAS Professional Remote Pilot – 4 Credit Hours

UAS 213: sUAS Design, Build, and Fly – 4 Credit Hours

UAS 202: UAS Aviation Management – 4 Credit Hours

UAS 205: Introduction to Geographical Information Systems – 4 Credit Hours

UAS 234: sUAS Thermography Level 1 – 4 Credit Hours

SDI's single-course option makes industry-relevant education more accessible than ever, whether students want to sharpen existing skills, explore new specialties, or advance professional credentials.

"This new pathway reflects what our students have been asking for—more ways to learn, more ways to grow," McNeely added. "From drones to gunsmithing, SDI is committed to meeting learners where they are and helping them get where they want to go."

Courses are available now. To explore single-course options or request information, visit www.sdi.edu.

