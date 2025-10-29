Sonoran Desert Institute Unveils Enhanced Firearms Programs Built for Industry Demands

PHOENIX, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonoran Desert Institute (SDI), a DEAC-accredited online school specializing in firearms and uncrewed technology education, has announced curriculum updates to its Associate of Science in Firearms Technology and Certificate in Firearms Technology – Gunsmithing programs to ensure continued alignment with industry standards. Launching January 2026, these revisions reflect the next evolution of SDI's curriculum—shaped through years of collaboration with students, faculty, advisory council members, and industry partners.

"We've always focused on giving students the tools to succeed—now we're taking that even further," said Jarred McNeely, SDI's Chief Academic Officer. "From new machining components to earlier access to a hands-on firearm disassembly project, every change is intentional, building toward what graduates will actually do in the field."

What's New in the Updated Programs

Earlier Hands-On Experience: Students receive access to a project firearm, helping them build foundational skills in safety, maintenance, and mechanical function throughout the program.

Students receive access to a project firearm, helping them build foundational skills in safety, maintenance, and mechanical function throughout the program. New Tabletop Lathe Course: The associate degree program now includes hands-on training with a tabletop lathe, introducing essential manual machining skills in a home-workshop format.

The associate degree program now includes hands-on training with a tabletop lathe, introducing essential manual machining skills in a home-workshop format. Expanded Platform Coverage: Including a bolt-action firearm expands students' experience with one of the most widely used rifle systems in the industry.

Including a bolt-action firearm expands students' experience with one of the most widely used rifle systems in the industry. Smarter Course Progression: Classes have been strategically reordered to help students move from mechanical theory to advanced diagnostics and modification in a logical, skill-building flow.

Classes have been strategically reordered to help students move from mechanical theory to advanced diagnostics and modification in a logical, skill-building flow. Refined Learning Outcomes: Updated outcomes equip students to understand, articulate, and apply their skills in real-world firearms technology settings.

Student-Favorite Electives Remain

Both updated programs retain SDI's most-loved electives, ensuring that popular skill pathways are still available:

FTE 211: Advanced Armorer – 1911





FTE 217: Modern Sporting Rifle





FTE 218: Pump Shotgun Armorer





FTE 225: Developing a Business Plan

These enhancements are built on a strong foundation—supporting SDI's ongoing commitment to delivering a practical, modern, and industry-aligned education.

"This isn't a pivot—it's the natural next step," said McNeely. "We've listened, improved, and built a program that reflects what today's firearms professionals need."

Built for Hands-On Learning—From Wherever You Are

Even in a virtual setting, SDI students work directly with real tools and components. Proprietary lab kits and project firearms are shipped to each student's door or FFL, with coursework requiring photographic or video submissions that demonstrate skill execution.

This approach blends safety, convenience, and hands-on experience—ideal for military-connected learners, career changers, or hobbyists seeking formal credentials.

Built with Purpose—For the Industry That Follows

SDI's updated programs equip students to:

Diagnose and resolve mechanical and operational issues across firearm types





Apply safe, industry-standard techniques in repair or customization





Interpret and apply firearms laws to real-world gunsmithing practices





Operate lathes and other tools to perform modifications and precision work





Understand key business and compliance concepts related to firearms services

Communicate clearly and professionally using correct firearms terminology

Whether students aim to work in retail, repair, manufacturing, or start their own FFL-based business, the new curriculum builds skills that employers and clients value.

Ready to Build What's Next?

Whether you're launching your career, advancing your skills, or turning a passion into a profession, SDI's updated firearms programs are designed to meet you where you are—and take you further.

Courses begin January 2026. Enrollment is open now. Learn more or request information today at www.sdi.edu .

About Sonoran Desert Institute

Sonoran Desert Institute (SDI) is an online educational institution dedicated to equipping students with the essential skills and techniques for success in the firearms and uncrewed technology fields. SDI is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC).

