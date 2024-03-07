Sonoro Announces 100% Year-Over-Year Growth and Massive Global Expansion

The global entertainment company now reaches 1 in 3 U.S. Hispanics with multilingual audio, TV, and film projects

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonoro , a leading global Hispanic media company, today announced its 100% year-over-year growth fueled by its rapidly growing catalog of audio-first IP, and expansion into film, television, and live events. Since its founding in 2020, Sonoro has created premium, culturally relevant content in collaboration with leading and emerging Latino storytellers.

The company's global footprint and expansion have been cemented with its inclusion in Podtrac's first-ever global ranking of top publishers and networks. In January, Sonoro ranked #3 worldwide in global streams, downloads, and views.

"Sonoro's growth is a testament to our team's track record of building global audiences and driving first-class, premium storytelling," said Camila Victoriano, co-founder and Chief Content Officer of Sonoro. "Our hope is to continue broadening our reach and engaging a long underserved demographic in Latinos, who are rapidly influencing today's culture and commerce."

Last year saw unprecedented uncertainty in the entertainment industry as Hollywood strikes and giant mergers upended the landscape, making artful content creation more challenging than ever. Yet, Sonoro continued unparalleled growth, resulting in:

58 million monthly downloads delivered from its network of 150+ podcasts, including multiple #1 hits that have been expanded into additional formats (i.e. Toxicomanía: El Experimento Mexicano, Tejana)

20+ television and film projects in active development with partners, including Netflix, NBC Universal, and Paramount+

140+ brand partnerships with leading global brands hungry to connect with US and global Hispanic consumers

Immeasurable industry impact, showing up in full force at this year's iHeartRadio Podcast Awards (snagging nominations for popular shows Cassettes and Leyendas Legendarias), The Podcast Academy's Ambies Awards (in which Tech Heist is nominated for Best Fiction Podcast), and emerging as a superpower in Spotify's Top 25 global podcasts rankings.

As advertisers and economists increasingly take note of the Latino community's growing influence on culture and commerce, Sonoro's leadership has put the company in a position for further growth. In February, Sonoro was certified as a minority-controlled company under the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) Growth Initiative Program, which allows the company to access capital to scale while retaining its status.

"Sonoro is undoubtedly shaping the future of media through its expansive content library and vast partnership network," said Doug Ray, Senior Advisor to Sonoro. "As more brands seek to reach and engage the Latino community, Sonoro will become an indispensable partner."

Sonoro is a global entertainment company focused on creating premium, culturally relevant content that starts in audio and comes alive in TV, film, and beyond. Sonoro collaborates with leading and emerging Latino storytellers – writers, producers, and directors – from over a dozen countries to develop original franchises in English, Spanish, and Spanglish. The company is pioneering new podcast formats and has launched multiple #1 hits, including Toxicomanía: El Experimento Mexicano (being adapted as a film for Paramount+), Tejana starring and executive produced by Stephanie Beatriz (2022 Best Fiction Ambie Winner, being developed for television), Crónicas Obscuras (#1 horror franchise), Princess of South Beach (#1 show in iHeartRadio's MyCultura Network) and Ídolo: The Ballad of Chalino Sánchez (#1 in Mexico and Top 10 in US). With a diverse array of podcasts, Sonoro has established itself as a pioneer in the realm of audio storytelling.

