SonoSim Launches Breast Ultrasound Clinical Training Series

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SonoSim, Inc.

Mar 26, 2026, 08:07 ET

Remote access to non-invasive, risk-free breast screening education now available.

VENICE, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SonoSim, Inc., a global leader in ultrasound education and simulation training, today announced the launch of its Introduction to Breast Ultrasound Clinical Training module, the first in a planned three-part series designed to meet the growing demand for high-quality breast ultrasound education.

As the need for improved breast cancer detection and diagnostic evaluation continues to increase, this new module equips healthcare learners with essential skills for image acquisition, interpretation, and clinical decision-making in breast imaging.

The Introduction to Breast Ultrasound module leverages SonoSim's validated educational methodology¹ and includes six high-fidelity SonoSimulator® scanning cases from real patient cases. These cases represent a range of breast anatomy and physiologic variation, providing learners with hands-on, simulation-based experience in a risk-free environment.

Through interactive training, learners gain experience acquiring relevant imaging windows for breast screening and identifying normal anatomic and physiologic findings, including: dense fibrous breast tissue, axillary lymph nodes, cysts and fluid-filled lactiferous ducts, and post-menopausal breast anatomy.

"Breast ultrasound is a critical skill for health professionals involved in diagnostic imaging and women's health," said Nicole Sobolewski, Chief Operating Officer of SonoSim. "We aligned this training with the 2025 update of the ACR BI-RADS® Atlas, the first major update in more than a decade. This ensures that learners train using current clinical terminology, lesion descriptors, risk-stratification approaches, and management guidelines used in modern breast imaging."

The module also introduces new SonoSimulator® scanning guides, featuring animated instructional videos and transcripts that demonstrate probe positioning and scanning techniques on a virtual patient. These enhancements help bridge the gap between simulation-based learning and real-world clinical application.

Each SonoSim training module follows a competency-based framework¹ that combines didactic instruction, knowledge assessments, simulator-based scanning exercises, and performance tracking to support measurable learner progress.

The Introduction to Breast Ultrasound Clinical Training is now available to SonoSim customers through SonoSim's patented ultrasound training platform.

For more information, visit:

https://sonosim.com
https://sonosim.com/release-notes
https://sonosim.com/breast-ultrasound-training-course

About SonoSim, Inc.

SonoSim is dedicated to transforming & improving the delivery of medical care through proven, inventive ultrasound education and training services. With our team of leading ultrasound educators, instructional designers, content editors, scientists, and software developers, SonoSim has created the easiest, most effective way to learn and teach ultrasonography. More than 2000 medical institutions and 170,000 learners have used SonoSim to learn and teach ultrasound. With 85+ diverse medical training modules covering thousands of ultrasound applications and hands-on experience with real pathologic scanning cases via a patented SonoSimulator®, SonoSim offers the most comprehensive ultrasound training platform available.

For more information, visit www.sonosim.com.

Media Contact:
Logan Killion
SonoSim, Inc.
[email protected]

¹ Miller G, et al. Learner Improvement From a Simulation-Enhanced Ultrasonography Curriculum for First-Year Medical Students. Journal of Ultrasound in Medicine, 2017.

¹ Iseli MR, et al. Simulation-based Assessment of Ultrasound Proficiency. CRESST Report, 2019.

SOURCE SonoSim, Inc.

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