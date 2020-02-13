SonoSim Releases Nurse Ultrasound Curriculum to Support Industry Advances in Artificial Intelligence

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SonoSim, Inc., the world's leading provider of ultrasound education and training, has officially announced the launch of a comprehensive nurse ultrasound training curriculum designed to support artificial intelligence (AI) guided ultrasound training needs. The curriculum is designed to assist nurse training programs integrate recent, remarkable advances in AI-guided ultrasound applications into nurse education and, subsequently, patient care.

Ultrasound-Guided Peripheral Venous Cannulation. Credit SonoSim, Inc.

This announcement comes in the wake of multiple advances in AI-guided ultrasound applications focused on commonly performed procedures by nurses. Recent AI advances have made nurse-performed ultrasound - specifically bladder ultrasound, ultrasound-guided peripheral venous cannulation, and, most recently, cardiac ultrasound - a progressively widespread practice across hospitals. SonoSim's nurse ultrasound training curriculum will help hospitals and nursing programs provide the foundational ultrasound knowledge and skills necessary to successfully integrate AI-guided ultrasound applications into clinical practice.

"We are excited to provide the educational foundation upon which rapidly emerging AI-assisted ultrasound applications will be used by nurses to advance patient care," states Gabriele Nataneli, PhD, SonoSim's Chief Technology Officer.

SonoSim's nurse ultrasound training curriculum will deliver 12 modules with 95 simulation-based training cases across a variety of essential topics. Each SonoSim Module consists of online peer-reviewed courses, knowledge assessments, and real-patient scanning cases in the patented SonoSimulator®. Topics will include: Fundamentals of Ultrasound, Upper Extremity Venous Ultrasound, Upper Extremity Arterial Ultrasound, Soft Tissue Ultrasound, Bladder Ultrasound, Heart Ultrasound, Lung Ultrasound, Introduction to Ultrasound-Guided Procedures, and Ultrasound-Guided Peripheral Venous Cannulation.

