Sony Brings New Level of Power to Premium Compact Camera Line-up with Introduction of the RX100 VII

Newly developed 1.0-type stacked 20.1 MP i Exmor RS™ CMOS image sensor with DRAM chip and latest generation BIONZ X™ image processor

Exmor RS™ CMOS image sensor with DRAM chip and latest generation BIONZ X™ image processor
Alpha 9 level speed performance with up to 60 AF/AE calculations per second ii and 20fps iii blackout-free shooting iv with AF/AE tracking

World leading v 357-point focal-plane phase-detection AF + 425-point contrast-detection AF with world's fastest v 0.02 sec vi focus acquisition speed

357-point focal-plane phase-detection AF + 425-point contrast-detection AF with world's fastest 0.02 sec focus acquisition speed Real-time Tracking and Real-time Eye AF for humans and animals vii

ZEISS ® Vario-Sonnar T* 24-200mm viii F2.8 – F4.5 Large Aperture High Magnification Zoom Lens

New Single Burst Shooting ix Drive Mode at up to 90fps x speed

Pro-level movie functionality including 4K xi HDR (HLG)xii, Real-time Tracking and Real-time Eye AF for movie shooting, 4K Active SteadyShot™, Vertical-position data recording for movies and integrated microphone jack

Sony Electronics today announced a new addition to its award-winning series of RX compact cameras: the RX100 VII (model DSC-RX100M7). Utilizing technologies that were previously available only in Sony's acclaimed Alpha 9 full-frame mirrorless camera, the RX100 VII achieves new levels of performance in a compact camera, in both stills and movie shooting.

The RX100 VII is powered by a newly developed 1.0-type stacked 20.1 MP Exmor RS CMOS image sensor and the latest generation BIONZ X image processor, which work together to deliver peak autofocus and speed performance that has never before been available in a compact camera. Flexibility of shooting is ensured by a ZEISS® Vario-Sonnar T* 24-200mmviii F2.8-4.5 high magnification zoom lens, making the RX100 VII a versatile choice for all types of shooting scenarios and users, ranging from photo enthusiasts to professionals.

"The RX100 VII sets a new standard for performance in compact cameras," said Neal Manowitz, deputy president of Imaging Products and Solutions at Sony Electronics. "Sony will continue to drive innovation in the world of imaging, constantly pushing to empower creators with the most capable tools that allow them to realize their vision, and create like they have never been able to before."

New Standard for AF Performance in a Compact Camera

The RX100 VII offers a world-leadingv 357 focal-plane phase-detection AF points and 425 contrast-detection AF points. In addition, thanks to a newly optimized lens drive control, the world's fastestv 0.02 secviAF acquisition time is realized. A major leap in AF/AE tracking performance during continuous shootingxiii means the camera performs AF/AE calculations up to 60 times per secondii and captures fast moving action at 20fpsiii with AF/AE tracking, ensuring that each moment is shot with swift and accurate focus.

In addition, the image sensor realizes blackout-free shootingiv for a completely live view, even when continuous shooting at 20fpsiii; the same experience as the Alpha 9. The RX100 VII also debuts a new drive mode, Single Burst Shootingix, for capturing the perfect high-speed shot at up to 90fpsx in JPEG/RAW format utilizing the anti-distortion shutter. Single Burst Shootingix allows the photographer to frame fast moving action and shoot as if taking a single shot, but the camera will actually deliver seven still images taken at 90fps, 60fps or 30fps, so the user can select the perfect moment.

For the first time in a compact camera, the RX100 VII introduces advanced Real-time Tracking and Real-time Eye AF capabilities. Real-time Tracking utilizes Sony's latest algorithm, including artificial intelligence-based object recognition to ensure that subjects can be captured with excellent accuracy, even via the touch panel on the rear screen. Real-time Eye AF, the latest version of Sony's acclaimed Eye AF technology, employs A.I.-based object recognition to detect and process eye data in real time. This results in improved accuracy, speed and tracking performance of Eye AF for both humans and animalsvii, which allows the photographer to concentrate exclusively on compositionxiv.

Movie Making Marvel

The compact and lightweight characteristics of the RX100 VII (approx. 302g / 102mm x 58mm x 43mmxv) mean it can always be carried and has mounting flexibility that larger cameras simply cannot match.

Despite the small form factors, there are a multitude of pro-level movie making capabilities, including:

4K in-body movie recording with full pixel readout and no pixel binning in high bit rate XAVC S™ xi

in-body movie recording with full pixel readout and no pixel binning in high bit rate XAVC S™ Real-time Tracking and Real-time Eye AF for video

4K Active SteadyShot that is 8x more effective than 4K Standard SteadyShot xvi

Active SteadyShot that is 8x more effective than Standard SteadyShot Industry standard 3.5mm microphone input xvii

Hybrid Log-Gamma xii (HDR) / S-Gamut3.Cine / S-Log3, S-Gamut3 / S-Log3

(HDR) / S-Gamut3.Cine / S-Log3, S-Gamut3 / S-Log3 Compatibility with Movie Edit add-on from the 'Imaging Edge ™ ' mobile application for movie stabilization and editing

' mobile application for movie stabilization and editing Vertical-position data recording for movies xviii

Interval Shooting xix for stunning time-lapse videos

for stunning time-lapse videos Super Slow Motion xx recording at up to 960fps

recording at up to 960fps 180-degree flip screen for ease-of use while vlogging

Shooting Grip Kit for Vloggers

Sony will also be introducing a Shooting Grip Kit (DSC-RX100M7G), which includes an RX100 VII and Shooting Grip (VCT-SGR1) that allows for easy recording and zooming right at your fingertips; Bracket with Accessory Shoe; and two Rechargeable Battery Packs (NP-BX1)xxi. Pair this kit with an external microphone (sold separately), such as the Sony Stereo Microphone (ECM-XYST1M) which mounts onto the bracket's accessory shoe and allows for a convenient and simple vlogging setup.

New Jacket Case for the RX100 Series

Sony has also introduced a new leather-look body case for the RX100 series (LCJ-RXK), which includes a lens jacket and shoulder strap to protect the camera from bumps and shocks. Available in black, it provides easy access to the microphone jack and USB terminal, which enables charging and image transfers without the need to remove the case.

Pricing and Availability

The RX100 VII compact camera will ship in August 2019 for approximately $1,200 US and $1,600 CA.

The RX100 VII Shooting Grip Kit will be available later in 2019 for approximately $1,300 US and $1,700 CA.

The LCJ-RXK jacket case will ship in August 2019 for approximately $85 US and $110 CA.

Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new camera and Sony's other imaging products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, a site created to educate and inspire all fans and customers of Sony's α - Alpha brand.

The new content will also be posted directly at the Sony Photo Gallery.

For full product details, please visit:

A product video on the new RX100 VII can be viewed here.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

i Approximate effective megapixels

ii When using the electronic shutter; effective when the shutter speed is 1/60 or above

iii When using the electronic shutter with "Continuous shooting mode: Hi". Effective when the shutter speed is 1/60 or above

iv Effective when using electronic shutter. The slower the shutter speed, the lower the refresh rate of the screen

v Among fixed-lens digital still cameras with 1.0-type sensor. As of July 2019, based on Sony research

vi CIPA standard, internal measurement, at f=9.0mm (wide-end), EV6.6, Program Auto, Focus mode: AF-A, Focus area: Centre

vii Real-time Eye AF for Animals supports still images only, and cannot be used in combination with tracking. Does not work with some types of animal. Focusing may not perform well depending on scene and subject conditions

viii Angle of view (35mm format equivalent)

ix Seven still images are shot per burst. Focus and exposure are fixed at the first shot

x When Drive Mode is set to "Single Burst Shooting: Hi"

xi 3840×2160 pixels. A Class 10 or higher SDHC/SDXC memory card is required to record movies in the XAVC S format. UHS-I (U3) SDHC/SDXC card is required for 100Mbps. When "Auto Power Off Temperature" is set to "Standard", continuous shooting is possible for about 5 minutes

xii Connect this product to an HDR (HLG) compatible Sony TV via a USB cable to display HDR (HLG) movies

xiii Compared to RX100 VI

xiv Both right eye and left eye are selectable, either via the menu or by the touchscreen panel

xv Width x Height x Depth

xvi Image compensation angle at wide-end (Comparison with 4K standard mode)

xvii Attaching a mic without the Shooting Grip Kit requires an optional accessory

xviii In-camera movie playback is in the horizontal position. Whether or not movies are displayed in the vertical position depends on your device

xix Wi-Fi does not work during interval shooting

xx Audio recording is not available. A Class 10 or higher SDHC/SDXC memory card is required

xxi One included with RX100 VII body

