Sony Electronics Adds BZ53L 98-inch Display with Deep Black Non-Glare Coating to Pro BRAVIA® Line Up

PARAMUS, N.J., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics' family of professional BRAVIA displays is expanding with a new 98-inch option, the BZ53L. Ideal for corporate, education, and retail applications, the display incorporates Sony's innovative Deep Black Non-Glare Coating technology as well as additional features. The 98-inch model complements Sony's existing Deep Black Non-Glare options which include 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch choices.

Sony's unique Deep Black Non-Glare Coating offers low reflection while maintaining deep blacks, high contrast, and precise image quality. It addresses common concerns related to digital signage being displayed in challenging, high ambient light, or direct lighting environments. This technology combines minimal glare and low reflection, which in turn boosts content.

"For decades, our Pro BRAVIA displays have assisted our customers and their viewers and continue to evolve based on their needs and demands," said Rich Ventura, Vice President, Professional Display Solutions, Sony Electronics. "After recently debuting a series featuring our Deep Black Non-Glare Coating, customers have responded to the enhanced visibility, minimal reflection, and overall effectiveness of the technology. With the addition of a 98-inch option, the Deep Black Non-Glare Coating series has a wide and inclusive range of sizes, so users won't be limited in their installations due to natural lighting, space, or other factors."

Built upon the robust usability, installation flexibility, picture quality, and sustainability common to Sony's professional BRAVIA display products, the BZ53L will provide superior picture quality that attracts and immerses viewers. This model will feature a 4K 120 Hz panel, providing a high refresh rate, which will help to smoothly present motion. It will incorporate the XR TRILUMINOS™ Pro effect, which reproduces a wider, more precise range of colors, as well as 780 nits to support high brightness.

Also contributing to this BRAVIA's superior image quality is its Full Array Local Dimming [FALD] backlight. Additionally, the BZ53L will support powerful 24/7 operation and Pro Mode for simplifying customized settings.

The user-friendly BZ53L model is also easy to install, with options for portrait and tilt configuration, handles for easy transport, a discreet logo position, and convenient accessibility to the display's multiple terminals. This display is about 20kg (roughly 44 pounds) lighter, and its packing weight is approximately 38kg (about 83.8 pounds) lighter than the 100-inch BZ40J. It also supports Apple AirPlay21 and Google Chromecast as well as Google Meet2. Additional highlights of this display include a Software API function, which allows users to connect their own devices directly to the display. Users can also easily access the complimentary digital signage player, BRAVIA Signage Free (BSF) app, by installing it to a USB flash drive from a B2B BRAVIA.

The BZ53L uses recycled plastic materials and packaging, and has Power-Saving Mode, which reduces power consumption by enabling the displays to power off when not in use.

The BZ53L professional BRAVIA display is expected to be available in the United States and Canada in June. The new model features a 5-year standard warranty and advanced replacement program for 24/7 operation. Individuals can get a first look at the BZ53L at InfoComm 2024 in booth #W2201.

For more information on Sony's professional display technologies, please visit https://pro.sony/displays. For the latest on new products and solutions from Sony, please visit https://pro.sony/press or follow Sony Professional on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube.

