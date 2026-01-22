Sony Electronics Announces Crystal LED S Series, a Significant Mid-Market Addition to the Direct View LED Display Family

Two Bright New Models Combine Flexibility, Ease of Deployment, and Cost-Effectiveness for a Range of Use Cases, Strengthening the Company's Expansive Portfolio of Display Offerings

PARAMUS, N.J., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc.'s latest direct-view LED (dvLED) displays, the Crystal LED S Series, are mid-market options providing high visibility even in bright environments thanks to its brightness, accurate natural color reproduction and low reflection optimized for a diverse range of uses in corporate settings, educational institutions, and commercial facilities. The two thin new models, the ZRD-S12G and ZRD-S15G, feature 800 cd/m2 of maximum brightness and a 1.25 and 1.56 mm pixel pitch, respectively. These scalable displays, planned to be available in late spring 2026, serve as a high-quality, cost-conscious option that addresses the growing needs of customers.

Introducing Sony's Crystal LED S Series, a significant mid-market addition to the company's Direct View LED Display family

"The S Series furthers Sony's longstanding commitment to offering advanced technology with high image quality, exceptional visibility, flexible integration capabilities, and long-term reliability – all of which provide our customers with inspiring visual experiences that offer value, while enabling creativity," said Rich Ventura, Vice President, Professional Display Solutions, Sony Electronics. "With these new models, Sony is strategically expanding our display lineup to ensure we have the right choices to address common requests, support varying budgets, provide a range of options, and ensure consistency that bridges the gap between our BRAVIA professional displays and dvLED products."

High-Impact Images, Even in Brightly Lit Spaces

Featuring an impressive 800 cd/m2 brightness, the Crystal LED S Series also offers the same Anti-Reflection Surface Technology in Sony's BH Series of Crystal LED displays. Together, this enables rich image expression and accurate color reproduction, even in ambient light environments or spaces featuring large windows.

Simplified Installation

The S Series' thin design promotes ease and flexibility in installation. Boasting a slim cabinet with a thickness of approximately 45mm/1.8 inches, representing a 35% reduction in depth, the models streamline installations, and are able to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance when combined with appropriate wall mount frames. Additionally, the S Series offers smooth, seamless integration with NovaStar's flagship high-end COEX series, MX30 and MX40 Pro controllers. By using the NovaStar controller, the distance between cabinets and the controller can be extended up to 100m which will contribute to installation flexibility.

Engineered for Long-term Use

The new options also contribute to a reduction in ownership costs, resulting from energy-efficient operation – including a cool surface temperature – and low power consumption. Pre-calibrated modules enable precise installation, and ease of service for simplified maintenance add durability and flexibility. Additionally, the Crystal LED S Series is equipped with surface protection that helps prevent accidental contact and promote longevity.

Flexible Setup

The Crystal LED S Series is a scalable and modular solution that features a bezel-free design to enable the construction of seamless video walls of various sizes and configurations.

The Crystal LED S Series is expected to be on display at Integrate Systems Europe (ISE) in Barcelona, Feb. 3-6, 2026, and InfoComm in Las Vegas, June 17-19, 2026. For more information, please visit: https://pro.sony/ue_US/products/led-video-walls/s-series.

