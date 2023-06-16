Sony Electronics and Zoom Video Communications Partner to Bring Video Conferencing to BRAVIA® TVs

Users can now connect with family and friends on the TV screen from the comfort of their living room  

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. announced today that Zoom Video Communications Inc. will be coming to BRAVIA TVs, compatible with BRAVIA CAM1. This partnership will allow users to easily connect with friends, family, and colleagues for video calls and meetings from the comfort of their living room. Sony's BRAVIA is the first TV brand to support the Zoom for TV app on Google Play Store.

Sony logo (PRNewsfoto/Sony Electronics)
With Zoom on BRAVIA TVs, you can now easily communicate through the big screen with the BRAVIA CAM. This includes video communication, screen sharing, and collaboration tools that can be accessed in three simple steps: attach the BRAVIA CAM to your TV, install the Zoom application and launch with the TV's remote.2 3

Users will be able to take advantage of BRAVIA CAM's advanced features like Ambient Optimization Pro, which recognizes where you are in the room and how far you are from the TV and adjusts sound and picture settings accordingly. Advanced features like Gesture Control allow for uninterrupted control without a remote, Proximity Alert that detects when kids sit too close, and Auto Power Saving Mode that dims the screen when nobody is watching, bringing your video communication experience to the next level.

"We are excited to partner with Zoom to bring video conferencing to our BRAVIA TVs, making Zoom services available on the Android TV platform" said Shusuke Tomonaga, Head of BRAVIA TV Product Design, Product Technology Center, Sony Corporation. "This partnership will make it possible for our customers to enjoy more realistic video communication on a large TV screen in the living room, enabling them to be more connected with the people they care about, whether they are working from home, learning remotely, or just catching up with friends and family."

"We are thrilled to work with Sony to bring Zoom to their BRAVIA TVs," said Eric Yu, Head of Hardware Partnership at Zoom. "We are allowing our customers to enjoy the best of both worlds – the convenience of video conferencing on their TV and the power of Zoom's collaboration tools."

Zoom is expected to be available by early summer on select BRAVIA TVs compatible with BRAVIA CAM.4 For more information on all Sony televisions, please visit https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/televisions/c/all-tvs

For more information on Zoom, please visit https://zoom.us/

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 Compatible BRAVIA TVs: X95L, X93L, A80L, X90L, X85L, X80L, X75L, Z9K, A95K, X95K, A90K, A80K, A75K, X90K, X90S, X85K, X80K
2 Updating TV firmware to the latest version will be required.
Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and  operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.
4 Compatible BRAVIA TVs: X95L, X93L, A80L, X90L, X85L, X80L, X75L, Z9K, A95K, X95K, A90K, A80K, A75K, X90K, X90S, X85K, X80K

