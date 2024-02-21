A large-aperture, constant F2.8 standard zoom full-frame E-mount lens that delivers outstanding end-to-end image quality in a compact and lightweight form factor

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics is pleased to announce the release of the FE 24-50mm F2.8 G standard zoom lens (SEL2450G), which is compatible with Sony's α™ (Alpha™) cameras. The 72nd addition to the full-frame E-mount lens lineup is extremely compact and lightweight yet maintains high-resolution performance synonymous with Sony's G lens series. With a constant F2.8 maximum aperture, it produces stunning bokeh and enables creative flexibility across the entire zoom range. The versatile 24mm to 50mm focal range, coupled with its compact form, enables users to capture a myriad of scenes including portraits, everyday snapshots, landscapes, and video.

Sony Electronics Announces a New Compact FE 24-50mm F2.8 G Standard Zoom Lens Designed for High Performance and Portability

"The demand for light and compact standard zoom lenses is increasing, and our new FE 24-50mm F2.8 G lens offers a F2.8 standard zoom option for creators seeking portability, without a sacrifice. It is a lens option ready to go anywhere," said Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. "The FE 24-50mm F2.8 G is our first-ever full-frame F2.8 standard zoom lens in the G series lens lineup. Bringing the ever-popular F2.8 aperture from our G Master series into the G series is yet another example of our dedication to building lens options for every level of creator."

Outstanding Optical Performance in a Compact Form Factor

The FE 24-50mm F2.8 G's design is compact with a filter diameter of φ67 mm, maximum diameter of 74.8 mm (about 2.94 in), length of 92.3 mm (about 3.63 in), and weight of approximately 440 g (about 15.52 oz). Despite its compact size, the lens maintains exceptional image quality throughout all focal lengths. This is made possible by the incorporation of four aspherical lenses and two elements of Extra Low Dispersion (ED) glass. These advanced elements effectively minimize chromatic aberrations, resulting in high-resolution performance that remains consistent from the center to the corners of the frame.

The FE 24-50mm F2.8 G's 11-blade circular aperture and well-controlled spherical aberration creates the beautiful, smooth bokeh known to the G lens series. Painstaking optical optimization has achieved impressive close-up performance at all focal lengths. It has a minimum shooting distance of 0.19 m (AF) at the wide end, and a maximum magnification of 0.30 x (AF) for detailed shooting.

Fast and Precise Autofocus Capabilities for Both Stills and Video

The FE 24-50mm F2.8 G is equipped with two linear motors to achieve extremely fast, precise, and quiet focusing with AF (autofocus). It also supports high-speed continuous shooting with AF/AE tracking of up to 120 frames per second, a feature offered on Sony's newest full-frame mirrorless camera, the Alpha 9 IIIi.

The FE 24-50mm F2.8 G's AF capabilities make it advantageous for video production, especially when shooting in high frame rates like 4K 120p or FHD 240p movie recordingii. It supports in-camera Active Mode Image Stabilizationiii for fast paced shooting and is compatible with the Focus Breathing Compensation feature native to select Sony Alpha camerasiv. In addition, the Linear Response MF offers intuitive and precise manual focus adjustments, a feature beneficial for filmmakingv.

Enhanced Controllability and Reliability

The FE 24-50mm F2.8 G is equipped with intuitive controls designed to offer ultimate operability. These features include a customizable focus hold button, aperture ring, aperture click ON/OFF switch, and focus mode switch.

Additionally, the lens' front element is fluorine coated, which effectively repels and effortlessly eliminates fingerprints, dust, water, oil, and other contaminants. This dust and moisture resistant design makes it a reliable option for any environment.

Pricing and Availability

The new FE 24-50mm F2.8 G will be available in May 2024 for approximately $1,099.99 USD and $1,499.99 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers throughout North America.

A product video on the FE 24-50mm F2.8 G can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/pC0shkwJ7b0

For more information about FE 24-50mm F2.8 G, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/imaging/lenses/all-e-mount/p/sel2450g

Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new FE 24-50mm F2.8 G and Sony's other imaging products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, a site created to educate and inspire all fans and customers of Sony α - Alpha brand.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news. for more information.

Notes:

i Sony test conditions. Maximum continuous frame rate may be lower in some shooting conditions. Continuous shooting speed may vary depending on the lens used in AF-C focus modes. Visit Sony's support web page for lens compatibility information.

ii Depending on camera used.

iii Compatible models only.

iv See camera compatibility info at: https://www.sony.net/dics/breathing/ Angle of view and image quality may change slightly when this function is [ON]. Effective compensation may not be achieved in all situations.

v Not guaranteed to be 100% dust and moisture proof.

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.