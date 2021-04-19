Sony Electronics Announces Availability and Pricing for Highly-Anticipated 2021 Television Lineup Tweet this

The 2021 televisions are available for pre-order at Amazon, Best Buy and other authorized dealers nationwide today, unless otherwise specified. Details on how to buy or pre-order this lineup can be found below:

BRAVIA XR MASTER Series Z9J 8K LED TVs:

Powered by the all-new Cognitive Processor XR™, the MASTER Series Z9J transforms content into near-8K quality for incredibly realistic and immersive pictures1. Full Array LED and XR Contrast Booster creates breathtaking picture quality with deep blacks and intense brightness that make details pop off the screen.

85" Class (84.6" diagonal): $9,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in summer 2021)

MSRP (Available to pre-order in summer 2021) 75" Class (74.5" diagonal): $7,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in summer 2021)

For full Z9J specifications and features, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/televisions/z9j-series

BRAVIA XR MASTER Series A90J OLED TVs:

The MASTER Series A90J is Sony's best-ever OLED TV, with awe-inspiring contrast and Sony's brightest-ever OLED picture. The BRAVIA XR™ A90J OLED TV, powered by the all-new Cognitive Processor XR™, features next-generation technologies like BRAVIA CORE™ and HDMI 2.12 to redefine the viewing, gaming and listening experience. Engineered for beauty inside and out, the A90J brings a premium, minimalist-inspired design that fits even the most sophisticated of aesthetics.

83" Class (82.5" diagonal) $7,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in May 2021 )

MSRP (Available to pre-order in ) 65" Class (64.5" diagonal): $3,999.99 MSRP (Available to order now)

MSRP (Available to order now) 55" Class (54.6" diagonal): $2,999.99 MSRP (Available to order now)

For full A90J specifications and features, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/televisions/a90j-series

BRAVIA XR A80J OLED TVs:

Enjoy premium OLED picture with contrast and color that feels deep, natural and real. The revolutionary Cognitive Processor XR™ optimizes thousands of on-screen elements simultaneously for a lifelike picture. Feel the action with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and experience a truly immersive sound that perfectly matches the picture on screen. An array of video content is easily accessed, thanks to Google TV™3 and BRAVIA CORE™, while HDMI 2.12 helps customers get the most out of their next-gen gaming experience.

For full A80J specifications and features, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/televisions/a80j-series

BRAVIA XR X95J 4K LED TVs:

4K HDR has never felt more real1, with true-to-life contrast and enhanced viewing angles, powered by the all-new Cognitive Processor XR™. Full Array LED, enhanced by XR Contrast Booster, delivers an ultra-realistic picture with deep, detailed blacks and refined peak brightness. See an amazing picture from anywhere in the room with X-Wide Angle and X-Anti Reflection technologies.

85" Class (84.6" diagonal): $4,499.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in summer 2021)

MSRP (Available to pre-order in summer 2021) 75" Class (74.5" diagonal): $2,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in summer 2021)

MSRP (Available to pre-order in summer 2021) 65" Class (64.5" diagonal): Price to be announced (Available to pre-order in late summer 2021)

For full X95J specifications and features, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/televisions/x95j-series

BRAVIA XR X92 4 & X90J 5 4K LED TVs:

Everything customers watch becomes more detailed and immersive with true-to-life 4K HDR1, powered by the all-new Cognitive Processor XR™. Feel the intensity of the sun and experience all the stars of the night sky with Full Array LED and XR Contrast Booster. With outstanding picture quality, a flush bezel design, and HDMI 2.12 for next-gen gaming, the X90J and X92 are ready for everything. With an impressive 100" big screen, X92 immerses customers in their favorite content like never before.

For full X92 specifications and features, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/televisions/x92-series

For full X90J specifications and features, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/televisions/x90j-series

X85J 4K LED TVs:

Smart, powerful, and beautiful, the X85J is designed for all your favorite content. Powered by the X1 4K HDR Processor, super-bright 4K HDR pictures come to life with vivid color and realistic contrast1. With enhanced Motionflow technology and Google TV3, available in a wide range of sizes, your favorite content just found a new home.

85" Class (84.6" diagonal): $3,199.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order on May 2021 )

MSRP (Available to pre-order on ) 75" Class (74.5" diagonal): $2,199.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order on April 26, 2021 )

MSRP (Available to pre-order on ) 65" Class (64.5" diagonal): $1,599.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in May 2021 )

MSRP (Available to pre-order in ) 55" Class (54.6" diagonal): $1,199.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in May 2021 )

MSRP (Available to pre-order in ) 50" Class (49.5" diagonal): $999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in May 2021 )

MSRP (Available to pre-order in ) 43" Class (42.5" diagonal): $899.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in May 2021 )

For full X85J specifications and features, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/televisions/x85j-series

X80J 4K LED TVs:

Enjoy a 4K HDR smart TV experience with natural color and clear sound1. The powerful X1 4K HDR Processor reduces digital noise and boosts details for lifelike picture quality. Google TV provides access to favorite streaming apps, while Google Assistant easily searches for content and controls your smart home simply by using your voice3.

For full X80J specifications and features, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/televisions/x80j-series

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 8K: 7,680 x 4,320 pixels. 4K: 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. Requires HDR compatible content from supported streaming services or HDR compatible content device connected via HDMI input (sold sep). 2 4K: 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. Game title supporting 4K/120fps required. VRR will be available by future firmware update. 3 User must accept Google Terms of Service (http://www.google.com/policies/terms/), Play Terms of Service (https://play.google.com/intl/en-US_us/about/play-terms/index.html) and Privacy Policy (http://www.google.com/policies/privacy/) to use TV. User must connect to a Google account to use certain advertised features, including voice to activate linked apps, and install certain apps and operating software during setup. Use of TV without connecting to a Google account allows only basic TV features and certain apps. Wireless connectivity requires 802.11 home network (802.11n recommended). Network services, content, operating system and software of this product may be subject to separate or third-party terms and conditions and changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information. Apps must be compatible with TV. App availability varies by region and device. 4 100" class model only. 5 75", 65", 55"and 50" class models.

