Sony Electronics Announces the Launch of New Accessories and Advancements for its Professional Airpeak S1 Drone

SAN DIEGO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. announced today new upgrades for their Airpeak S1 drone, aimed at enhancing the precision, performance, and reliability of the drone for a wide range of applications1. The new upgrades include an RTK Kit, a new advanced and lightweight gimbal, and an enhanced battery2, providing industrial users with the tools necessary to capture high-quality aerial footage and data. These exciting developments promise to take the capabilities of the S1 to new heights, by offering a significant boost to efficiency, productivity and overall functionality.

The Real Time Kinematic (RTK) Kit

The Real Time Kinematic (RTK) Kit for Sony's Airpeak S1 is an exciting development that further enhances the capabilities of drones for industrial applications. With the RTK system, the Airpeak S1 can achieve highly precise positioning and navigation without lag, enabling it to maintain a stable flight path and gather precise data to geotag images for inspections and other applications.

The RTK system uses a base station that receives satellite signals from the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) and an Airpeak mounted receiver that uses these signals to determine its position, making for stable flight even in environments with strong magnetic field interference. By comparing the signals from multiple GNSS satellites, the system can calculate Airpeak's precise location, velocity, and orientation, providing centimeter-level accuracy in positioning and reproducible flight. This provides centimeter-level accuracy in positioning, allowing the S1 to maintain a stable flight path and gather precise data for inspections and other applications. Alternatively, to the use of the base station, the RTK system can be connected to the internet and make use of a GNSS correction data service to achieve centimeter-level accuracy supporting various work environments.

Looking ahead, the networking port currently available with the RTK Kit for Airpeak S1 could open additional use cases, further enhancing the value of drones for a variety of industries. The geotagging feature has the ability to sync image and mapping data which is key for any user. Overall, the RTK Kit for Sony's Airpeak S1 is an exciting development that promises to take the capabilities of drones for industrial applications to new heights.

Gremsy Gimbal, PX1 for Airpeak

The Gremsy Gimbal, PX1 for Airpeak, is a state-of-the-art, lightweight gimbal that has been designed specifically to be used with Sony's Airpeak drone and provides an extensive range of advanced features to capture high-quality aerial footage and data. The PX1 is particularly useful for industries that require superior image quality and accuracy, such as those involved in inspecting wind turbines or surveying urban developments. The PX1 can achieve all of this while being over 40% lighter than the Gremsy Gimbal T3 for Airpeak saving valuable weight to improve flight time.

The PX1 operates smoothly with compatible with full-size mirrorless interchangeable lens α cameras such as Sony's A7R V, A7R IV, or the A7R IVA cameras, and it supports various lenses such as the Zeiss 35mm F2.8, the 24mm F2.8G, 40mm F2.5 G, or the 50 F2.5 G. When combined with the RTK Kit, via Hot Shoe Cable, it can even more precisely record positioning and log orientation to capture vital data. The powerful motors and advanced control algorithms allow the S1 to handle its payload more effectively, even in challenging conditions.

The PX1 also pairs with Airpeak and the Flight app via the remote controller,3 allowing users to control the gimbal's movements and adjust camera settings with precise tuning. Settings can be changed and adjusted according to the situation without touching the camera, enabling streamlined operation during capturing. In addition, it supports touch-operated focus area setting and selection of focus position. The focus position can be flexibly changed on the mobile app, enabling more accurate capturing.

It's easy to use with only 2 mounting points and the ability to swap out cards and batteries without having to remove the camera from the gimbal. The PX1 is an essential tool for businesses that demand high-quality footage, data, and reliable performance.

Enhanced Battery:

Sony's new LBP-HM1 Battery is specifically designed to provide longer flight times2. Combined with the previously announced LBP-H1 Battery Station, increased efficiency for Airpeak S1 drone is realized. In the case of industrial applications such as inspections and surveying2 where longer flights and less downtime to cover more ground and perform more tasks are required, these two products provide increased productivity.

The LBP-HM1 battery has a higher capacity than the previous generation, which allows for longer flight times and less need for battery changes, minimizing the risk of accidents and need for battery swaps. The Airpeak S1 can now fly for up to 30 minutes without a payload and when combined with the new RTK Kit, PX1 gimbal, an A7RIV, and the Zeiss 35mm F2.8, users can expect flight times up to 20 minutes2. A configuration with the T3 gimbal for Airpeak, A7S III and a 24mm F1.4 G-Master lens can realize up to 17 minutes.

The LBP-HM1 battery is tailored to deliver superior performance and seamless integration with the advanced capabilities of the Airpeak S1. With its intelligent battery management system, users can access real-time information about the battery's status through the Airpeak Flight App3, enabling them to optimize its performance2. Additionally, the battery boasts four LEDs that provide clear feedback on its charge level and charging progress, enhancing its ease of use and accessibility. In sum, the Airpeak S1 and LBP-HM1 battery are poised to offer a significant boost to efficiency, productivity and overall functionality.

Pricing and Availability

RTK Kit w/ Base Station (RTK-1)

RTK GNSS system for Airpeak S1 with high-precision positioning capability

MSRP: $3,999.99 USD

Customer Delivery Date: June 9, 2023

Gremsy Gimbal PX1 for Airpeak (GBL-PX1)

Lightweight, easy-to-use gimbal for the enterprise

Price: $3.999.99 USD

Customer Delivery Date: May 19, 2023

3,938mAh Enhanced Battery for Airpeak S1 (LBP-HM1)

High-capacity battery for extended flight time

Price: $399.99 USD

Customer Delivery Date: June 23, 2023

New System Firmware Updates

As part the new product releases, Sony is also updating the Airpeak system software to version 2.0.0 for the aircraft and controller. This new software provides support for the newly released products, gimbal camera shake correction in combination with the FX3 camera (for video only), and the addition of display and notification functions to improve usability during shooting among other enhancements. The ongoing system software updates made to the Airpeak since introduction are part of Sony's commitment to enhance the Airpeak system.

To learn more about this recent update, please visit:

https://www.sony.com/electronics/support/other-products-drones/ars-s1#downloads

Notes:

Operating a drone in the United States is subject to federal law and regulations. State and local ordinances may also apply to certain operations. When operating an aircraft, it is the remote pilot/operator's responsibility to always comply with applicable laws, regulations, and ordinances. Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, storage, and usage. Batteries are consumable products, and their capacity degrades over time as they age. Sony does not guarantee the life span of the battery. All apps require network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted, or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration, and credit card information.

