Sony Electronics Brings STEAM Training to Youth with Virtual Robotics and Coding Summer Camps in Summer 2021

"We are thrilled to offer fun and engaging virtual programs that get kids excited about STEAM," commented Michiko Araki Kelley, VP of Marketing and New Business at Sony Electronics. "STEAM is an essential component of our DNA at Sony, and we hope to foster enthusiasm with children around the country."

The Summer Camp program bundle will offer sessions from June through August, consisting of daily, one-hour sessions with live instruction. Camp participants will have access to instructors trained in Computer Science, and ongoing interaction with other participants in small class sizes. They will each receive a KOOV kit (model EKV100U)1,2,3 as part of their registration, for use during the program and beyond. Over the course of each four-day camp session, participants will be challenged with tasks including:

Applying robotics concepts to configure a microcontroller

Completing coding tasks for movement and sound

Building, programming and observing emotion-based responses

Prototyping and presenting original creations

Additionally, there will be optional, sequential class offerings for kids interested in continuing their STEAM education beyond the standard sessions. The 2.0 class will be focused on real world applications of robotics and coding, while the 3.0 class will get creative with free building and helping kids to code their own designs.

Sony is offering an early bird promotion of $100 off from March 8-31, 2021. Click here to learn more about the program and register now.

1 Sony's Virtual Summer Camp Terms and Conditions apply. Parent/guardian consent and set up and availability required.

2 Computer, Internet Access, KOOV Kit and App required.

3 KOOV app can be downloaded from Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software may be subject to terms and conditions and changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information. KOOV is only compatible with IOS, Mac, Windows and Chromebook compatible devices.

