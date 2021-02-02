Sony Electronics Earns Top Marks for Sixth Consecutive Year in Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index

"I'm extremely proud of our team for once again earning this important recognition—and top score—from the Human Rights Campaign," said Mike Fasulo, President and COO of Sony Electronics, Inc. "We actively support a diverse work environment where employees are celebrated for their unique differences, perspectives and experiences, which, when taken together—make us stronger and more effective as an organization."

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and

Corporate social responsibility.

Sony promotes diversity by ensuring an inclusive work environment, and by recruiting, hiring, training and promoting employees from diverse backgrounds. After an extensive review of Sony Electronics' policies, practices and engagement, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation determined Sony Electronics is an inclusive company that meets or exceeds the organization's dynamic requirements.

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision."

Sony's Equality ALLiance, an internal employee network group formed in 2010, was designed to promote equality and inclusion for LGBTQ employees through education and increased awareness. The Equality ALLiance was the first network group founded across all Sony sister companies, and currently includes about 100 employees. The group is open to all employees, and offers programming and events like participation in the annual San Diego LGBT Pride festival and parade.

The results of the 2021 CEI showcase how 1,142 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 57 percent of CEI-rated companies with global operations that are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Sony Electronics' efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned a perfect 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

The CEI rates employers providing crucial protections to over 18 million U.S. workers and an additional 17 million employees abroad. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

About Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.