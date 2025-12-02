Advanced AI Subject Recognition and Unmatched Autofocus Capabilities Deliver a Dramatic Evolution for Stills and Video

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics introduces the Alpha 7 V (ILCE-7M5), the highly anticipated fifth generation in the popular Alpha 7 Full-frame mirrorless line-up, powered by the newly developed partially stacked Exmor RS™ CMOS image sensor with approximately 33.0 effective megapixels. The new image processing engine BIONZ XR2™1 incorporates the AI processing unit functions of the latest AlphaTM series. Through these innovations, the Alpha 7 V delivers a significant performance boost across every aspect of imaging, from Real-time Recognition2 AF (Auto-Focus) to Real-time Tracking3, speed, stable color accuracy, still capture, and video versatility.

Sony Electronics Launches Alpha 7 V and FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS II

Additionally, Sony launches the FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS II (SEL28702), a Full-frame compatible, compact and lightweight standard zoom lens that supports the Alpha 7 V's high-speed continuous shooting.

"The Alpha 7 V resets expectations on what an all-around Full-frame camera can achieve," said Yang Cheng, Vice President of Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. "By evolving autofocus intelligence, color science, and system responsiveness, we're enriching our expanding lineup with a powerful new option that provides creators with an advanced tool capable of keeping up with their creativity and bringing them one step closer to achieving their dreams."

AI-Powered Performance Boosts

The Alpha 7 V integrates the AI processing unit into the BIONZ XR2 engine, delivering a substantial leap in autofocus speed, accuracy, and reliability. The Alpha 7 V has up to 30% improvement4 in Real-time Recognition AF that instantly recognizes targeted subjects and continues to capture them with high precision. With 759 phase-detection points and up to 94% frame coverage, the camera ensures precise subject tracking across nearly the entire image area, even in challenging low-light conditions down to EV -4.05.

High-resolution RAW processing is now supported through Imaging Edge Desktop application6 for unparalleled post-production flexibility.

No compromise High-speed Continuous Shooting

The combination of a partially stacked Exmor RS™ CMOS image sensor with approximately 4.5 times faster7 readout speed increased and the BIONZ XR2™ processor results in high image quality with minimal distortion.

Additionally, high-precision tracking with up to 60 times AF/AE calculations per second and blackout-free continuous shooting up to 30 fps8 with AF/AE tracking9 ensures no missed opportunities even with fast-moving subjects moving in complex patterns, such as in wildlife and sports photography. Even during 14-bit RAW shooting, it achieves high-speed continuous shooting at up to 30 fps with AF/AE tracking.

The Pre-Capture function10, which can record up to 1 second before the shutter is pressed, captures decisive moments even with subjects whose movements are difficult to predict, such as pets and sports.

Outstanding Still Image Performance

Engineered for maximum creative control, the Alpha 7 V achieves up to 16 stops of dynamic range11, ensuring remarkable tonal detail across highlights and shadows. Even in scenes with extreme contrast, it expresses natural and smooth gradations from dark to bright areas.

The newly introduced AI-driven Auto White Balance (AWB) leverages advanced scene analysis for consistent color rendering and uses light source estimation through deep learning technology. By automatically identifying the light source in the shooting environment with high precision and adjusting to appropriate color tones, it enables natural and stable color reproduction, resulting in more faithful colors and reducing post-production workload.

Versatile Video Capabilities

Expanding creative possibilities for hybrid creators, the Alpha 7 V introduces additional 4K recording modes, including 7K oversampled 4K 60p recording12 available in full-frame mode and 4K 120p13 recording in APS-C /Super 35mm mode, delivering rich, detailed footage with exceptional flexibility in editing.

Full pixel readout without pixel binning enables highly detailed video recording, down to the finest details.

The image stabilization features Dynamic Active Mode14, enabling smooth and stable video expression even when handheld. Users can enjoy high-quality video recording in a wide range of scenes, from vlogs and creative productions to capturing family memories.

The camera also features an Auto Framing function that automatically maintains optimal composition of subjects during recording through AI-powered subject recognition. This enables stable composition video recording in various scenes.

New in-camera noise reduction and improved internal mic functionality15 ensures high-quality audio recording by reducing steady background noises, minimizing interference, and maintaining natural sound.

Enhanced Operability and Usability

Designed with efficiency in mind, the Alpha 7 V offers Wi-Fi® 6E GHz compatibility16 for high-speed, stable wireless transmission, along with dual USB Type-C® ports for improved workflow and flexibility.

Vertical format support and an adjustable electronic shutter sound make shooting adaptable across diverse environments.

The 4-axis multi-angle monitor combines tilt and vari-angle design, offering unrestricted horizontal and vertical adjustment for greater shooting freedom.

A better finger fit on the grip provides improved comfort, stability, and control during extended sessions.

Built for Reliability

The Alpha 7 V features upgraded power management and enhanced stamina performance, enabling longer shooting sessions without interruption. A new Monitor Low Bright mode extends battery life17 even further, while improved thermal management supports extended18 4K recording with uncompromised quality, approximately 630 shots when using the viewfinder, per CIPA standards.

FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS II – The All-Around Lens

Compact, lightweight, and engineered for speed, the FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS II is designed to fully leverage the continuous shooting19 capabilities of the Alpha 7 V sensor. When combined with compatible cameras, this new lens offers up to 120 fps AF/AE tracking20, continuous shooting, seamless body-lens coordinated image stabilization, AF available even during zooming, and built-in breathing compensation support. From dynamic action shots to fast-paced events or high-quality video capture, this lens delivers smooth, dependable responsiveness and flexibility.

Social Responsibility

Aligned with Sony's ambitious 'Road to Zero' initiative, this product supports the company's vision for achieving a zero environmental footprint by 2050. The Sony Group's manufacturing facilities for imaging products, including the Alpha 7 V and FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS II, operate at 100% renewable energy. The packaging uses Sony's proprietary environmentally friendly Original Blended Material21 instead of plastic22.

Pricing and Availability

The Alpha 7 V body will be available by the end of December 2025 for approximately $2,899 USD and $3,699 CAD. The Alpha 7 V with SEL2870-kit will be available in February 2026 for approximately $3,099 USD and $3,899 CAD. The FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS II will be available in February 2026 for approximately $449 USD and $599 CAD. They will be sold directly through Sony and at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers throughout North America.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics, and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution, and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry-leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 Bionz XR Two.

2 Available subject settings are: AUTO, Human, Animal/Bird, Animal, Bird, Insect, Car/Train, and Airplane. Subject types other than the type specified may be erroneously recognized in some cases.

3 [Tracking] in the menu.

4 The 30% improvement is a value from Sony's internal measurement comparing the eye recognition performance for human eye with the real-time Eye AF of the Alpha 7 IV.

5 AF-S, ISO 100 equivalent, F2.0 lens.

6 The latest version of Imaging Edge Desktop is required. Download Creators' Cloud Web page. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

7 Compared to the Alpha 7 IV. Based on Sony measurement conditions.

8 When using the electronic shutter. [Hi+] continuous shooting mode. A software update may be required for some lenses. See Sony's support web page for information on compatible lenses

9 When using electronic shutter, based on Sony measurement conditions. Continuous shooting speed may decrease depending on shooting conditions. When focus mode is set to AF-C, continuous shooting speed varies depending on the attached lens. For details, please check the lens compatibility information support page.

10 Still image shooting only.

11 Applicable only in mechanical shutter mode.

12 When [4K angle of view Priority] is ON.

13 When [4K Angle of View Priority] is ON.

14 Angle of view is reduced more than in Active Mode. Clear Image Zoom is not available when using Dynamic active Mode. Maximum ISO sensitivity is ISO25600.

15 The effectiveness of reducing lens power zoom noise varies depending on the type of lens used. Even with the setting turned on, it may take some time for the noise reduction function to take effect.

16 5 GHz/6 GHz communication may be restricted in some countries and regions. Requires compatible wireless network.

17 Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, and usage.

18 4K recording time @ 25 deg is approximately 90 min; 4K recording time @40deg is approximately 60 min.

19 Up to 30 fps AE/AF tracking.

20 For compatible cameras, please refer to the support information.

21 Paper material made from bamboo, sugarcane fibers, and post-consumer recycled paper.

22 Excluding materials used in coatings and adhesives.

