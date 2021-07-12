Sony Electronics Introduces New LSPX-S3 Glass Sound Speaker, Creating a Warm and Inviting Atmosphere in Any Space

"The LSPX-S3 is a sleek and streamlined speaker that seamlessly blends with any environment," said Daisuke Kawaguchi, Vice President of Home Entertainment & Sound, Sony Electronics Inc. "With crystal clear sound and a unique flickering candlelight mode, this speaker is designed to create an inviting atmosphere that delivers incredible audio quality."

Crystal Clear Sound

The LSPX-S3 features Advanced Vertical Drive Technology, which uses three actuators that discreetly attach to the end of the organic glass, vibrating the entire glass tweeter to spread sound in every direction. No matter the music genre, the speaker offers clear and powerful high tones from the organic glass tweeter, while also delivering widespread sound with uniform volume dispersion.

Thanks to a built-in 46mm speaker unit for well-balanced mid-range, a passive radiator enhancement for clear low-end notes and a "Bass Boost mode" for punchier sound, the LSPX-S3 offers powerful audio quality to complement any music taste. The LSPX-S3 is also Bluetooth® compatible and features LDAC technology for high quality sound transmission.

Blends with Any Environment

Whether it's used as a tranquil sleep timer for the bedroom, or to illuminate the living room throughout the day, the stylish and sophisticated design blends into every environment seamlessly. The base is in a mineral silver color with a satin finish that features a fabric bottom. The subtle design, smooth surface and high-quality metal finish ensures the speaker fits effortlessly into any home.

Light Up the Night

The LSPX-S3 has 32 brightness levels that can be adjusted by sliding the key on the touch sensor. Enjoy it in candlelight mode, which provides subtle illumination that flickers like a candle, bright mode for general use or delicate mode for winding down at night. Users can even sync the light to gently pulse in time with music.

Your Perfect Companion

The LSPX-S3 is a perfect night-time companion, enabling easy relaxation with music and calm light. Users can even download the Sony | Music Center app and remotely set a sleep timer before heading to bed2.

The speaker is also highly portable, so it's easy to elevate any room ambiance with soft illumination, music and warm atmosphere. Users can also connect two Glass Sound Speakers at once with stereo pair so that each speaker can act as a left or right audio channel3. Additionally, the LSPX-S3 is also compatible with USB Type-C® for convenient connectivity.

Designed with the Environment in Mind

The LSPX-S3 features a satin finish and clear organic glass tube for a stylish look and feel. However, the speaker isn't designed only to be stylish, but also with the environment in mind. Plastic comprises less than 5% of the packaging material, reflecting Sony's commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its product and practices.

Pricing and Availability:

The LSPX-S3 has a suggested retail price of $349.99 and will be available to order in August 2021. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/speakers/wireless-speakers/p/lspxs3

1 When volume level is at 41, Bass Boost is off and Lighting mode is at level 16. Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, and usage.

2 Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

3 Interoperability and compatibility among Bluetooth® devices vary.

