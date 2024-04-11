Sony Electronics Introduces ULT POWER SOUND®, A New Series of Speakers and Headphones to bring Massive Bass and the Ultimate Vibe

All models in the series include a new ULT button, providing signature sound quality by enhancing the music with one or two different custom-engineered sound modes.

With the launch of ULT POWER SOUND® series, Sony has partnered with GRAMMY® award winner and global chart-topping sensation, Peso Pluma. "The powerful sound and massive bass of the ULT POWER SOUND® series excites me," says Peso. "As a musician who relies heavily on bass when creating my music, I feel that these products provide the best listening experience for my fans and there is nothing else like it." The artist will be featured as part of Sony's "For The Music" audio brand campaign, focusing on the ULT POWER SOUND series. Available to watch here.

ULT TOWER 10 – Bring Live Venue Sound into any Space

Turn any space into a party with massive bass, 360° party sound, 360° Party Light and karaoke, including a supplied wireless mic. Users can seamlessly connect the speaker to a TV for an enhanced audio experience with their favorite shows and movies.

ULT TOWER 10 key features:

ULT POWER SOUND ® - Enhance low-end frequencies for exceptional bass. Enjoy two different type of bass-emphasised sound modes. Press the ULT button to enjoy two different sound modes; select ULT1 for deeper, lower frequency bass, ULT2 for a more powerful, punchier bass.

® Enhance low-end frequencies for exceptional bass. Enjoy two different type of bass-emphasised sound modes. Press the ULT button to enjoy two different sound modes; select ULT1 for deeper, lower frequency bass, ULT2 for a more powerful, punchier bass. Sound Field Optimization – Detects local noise in an environment and automatically adjusts the sound setting in between tracks to deliver clear music even when surrounded by other sounds.

– Detects local noise in an environment and automatically adjusts the sound setting in between tracks to deliver clear music even when surrounded by other sounds. 360 ° Party Sound and 360 ° Party Light - 360° Party Sound that carries powerful sound to every corner of the room. With its omni-directional lighting, the ULT TOWER 10 makes listeners feel like they are at a music festival with vibrant lights synchronized to the music 3 .

° ° 360° Party Sound that carries powerful sound to every corner of the room. With its omni-directional lighting, the ULT TOWER 10 makes listeners feel like they are at a music festival with vibrant lights synchronized to the music . Karaoke, Guitar, and TV Sound Booster – Users can belt out their favorite tunes thanks to the included wireless mic. Enjoy complete control of the sound with Echo and Key Controls on the top panel. Users can also plug in a second microphone for a duet or use the ULT TOWER 10 as an amp for a guitar. Additionally, TV Sound Booster lets listeners enjoy enhanced audiovisual sound while watching everything from live performance videos to movies. 1

Users can belt out their favorite tunes thanks to the included wireless mic. Enjoy complete control of the sound with Echo and Key Controls on the top panel. Users can also plug in a second microphone for a duet or use the ULT TOWER 10 as an amp for a guitar. Additionally, TV Sound Booster lets listeners enjoy enhanced audiovisual sound while watching everything from live performance videos to movies. Party Connect - Link up to 100 compatible speakers to synchronize music and lighting through Party Connect2 3 – fill any place with powerful sound to create the ultimate party atmosphere.

ULT FIELD 7 – Bring the Party Anywhere .

Bring the ultimate atmosphere anywhere with powerful bass, dynamic lighting, and a mic port for karaoke wherever users go. The ULT FIELD 7 lets listeners take the party anywhere thanks to the quick-charging capabilities, dust-and-rust proof construction, plus a long battery life means the party can go on uninterrupted 4 5.

ULT FIELD 7 key features:

ULT POWER SOUND ® - Select ULT1 for deeper, lower frequency bass or select ULT2 for powerful, punchy bass.

® Select ULT1 for deeper, lower frequency bass or select ULT2 for powerful, punchy bass. Sound Field Optimization – Detects noise and automatically adjusts the sound setting to provide an optimal music experience, even when surrounded by other sounds.

– Detects noise and automatically adjusts the sound setting to provide an optimal music experience, even when surrounded by other sounds. Party for longer - Throw a party anywhere for longer thanks to up to 30-hour battery life 5 . Plus, with quick charging users get up to three hours of playing time in 10 minutes 5 . IP67 water resistant, rustproof, and dustproof rating 4 , users can take the party outside.

Throw a party anywhere for longer thanks to up to 30-hour battery life . Plus, with quick charging users get up to three hours of playing time in 10 minutes . IP67 water resistant, rustproof, and dustproof rating , users can take the party outside. Carry anywhere - The ULT FIELD 7 can be easily moved around with the convenient carry handles and designed to work perfectly whether positioned horizontally or vertically.

The ULT FIELD 7 can be easily moved around with the convenient carry handles and designed to work perfectly whether positioned horizontally or vertically. Karaoke and guitar input and lighting - Connect a mic and get ready to sing anything. Users can connect a guitar to turn the ULT FIELD 7 into an amp and even includes Echo and Key Controls on the rear panel. Additionally, ambient lighting brings the ultimate vibe with colorful lighting that synchronizes with the music and is easily controlled via the Sony | Music Center app and Fiestable app. 3

Connect a mic and get ready to sing anything. Users can connect a guitar to turn the ULT FIELD 7 into an amp and even includes Echo and Key Controls on the rear panel. Additionally, ambient lighting brings the ultimate vibe with colorful lighting that synchronizes with the music and is easily controlled via the Sony | Music Center app and Fiestable app. Party Connect - Link up to 100 compatible2 speakers to synchronize music and lighting through Party Connect.

ULT FIELD 1 – Dynamic sound. Compact Design.

Users can bring their favorite tunes anywhere with enhanced bass built into a compact package with the ULT FIELD 1. Equipped with a versatile multi-way strap for ease of use, it's perfect for on-the-go adventures. With long battery life and water resistance, dustproof, rustproof, and shockproof design, enjoy endless hours of good music2 4.

ULT FIELD 1 key features:

ULT POWER SOUND - Turn ULT POWER SOUND on for enhanced bass.

Turn ULT POWER SOUND on for enhanced bass. Anywhere, any way - ULT FIELD 1 is the perfect companion to take music on the go. With a portable and compact design, and up to 12 hours of battery life 6 , users can enjoy tunes anywhere for longer. Its multi-way strap, IP67 water resistant, dustproof, and shockproof rating keeps the party going wherever listeners go.

- ULT FIELD 1 is the perfect companion to take music on the go. With a portable and compact design, and up to 12 hours of battery life , users can enjoy tunes anywhere for longer. Its multi-way strap, IP67 water resistant, dustproof, and shockproof rating keeps the party going wherever listeners go. Colors to suit anyone's style – With black, off white, forest gray and orange 7 to choose from, users can find the color that suits their style.

– With black, off white, forest gray and orange to choose from, users can find the color that suits their style. Choice of layout – The ULT FIELD 1 is designed to work when it is stood on its end or laid on its side, for the most effective use of space.

– The ULT FIELD 1 is designed to work when it is stood on its end or laid on its side, for the most effective use of space. Usability - Easy to use and connect with built-in mic for hands-free calling with Echo Canceling technology for clearer calls.

ULT WEAR – Boost the bass. Feel the music.

With exceptional bass and improved noise canceling, the new ULT WEAR headphones let listeners bring their favorite festival or club feel with them everywhere they go. Set the vibe with 360 Reality Audio8, personalized EQs, and premium noise canceling sound-technologies for the ultimate audio experience. Listeners will find themselves at the center of the music wherever they go.

ULT WEAR key features:

ULT POWER SOUND - Press the ULT button for powerful sound. ULT1 delivers deep, low-frequency bass, and ULT2 provides powerful bass.

- Press the ULT button for powerful sound. ULT1 delivers deep, low-frequency bass, and ULT2 provides powerful bass. Designed for power - Powered by Sony's Integrated Processor V1, the same processor found in Sony's award-winning 1000X series headphones, and a driver unit designed for ULT POWER SOUND® series, ULT WEAR intuitively blocks out external noise while producing high-quality sound authentic to the original recording.

- Powered by Sony's Integrated Processor V1, the same processor found in Sony's award-winning 1000X series headphones, and a driver unit designed for ULT POWER SOUND® series, ULT WEAR intuitively blocks out external noise while producing high-quality sound authentic to the original recording. Noise canceling - With Dual Noise Sensor technology and the Integrated Processor V1, ULT WEAR creates a distraction free listening experience wherever users go.

- With Dual Noise Sensor technology and the Integrated Processor V1, ULT WEAR creates a distraction free listening experience wherever users go. Comfortable design - ULT WEAR headphones are designed for maximum comfort and structured for optimal sound. Moldable cushions ensure a snug fit, crafted with a unique thermo-foaming process for wrinkle-free wearability and balanced over-ear comfort, delivering exceptional acoustic performance. ULT WEAR have a foldable design and come complete with a carry case.

- ULT WEAR headphones are designed for maximum comfort and structured for optimal sound. Moldable cushions ensure a snug fit, crafted with a unique thermo-foaming process for wrinkle-free wearability and balanced over-ear comfort, delivering exceptional acoustic performance. ULT WEAR have a foldable design and come complete with a carry case. Everyday use - ULT WEAR exudes function, form, and features. Captive sensor technology pauses the music when users take them off and starts again when put back on. Bluetooth® syncs with two devices simultaneously, intelligently connecting to the right one during calls9.

Sustainability in mind

The ULT Power Sound series are not only designed to deliver powerful sound but also with the environment in mind. Recycled plastic is used in the products10. This reflects Sony's commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our products and practices.

Price and availability

For The Music

Sony established the brand platform "For The Music" for its premier consumer and professional audio products and services. With "For The Music," Sony is affirming itself as the premier audio brand connecting music creators and consumers, aiming to create authentic music experiences and transcend emotion for fans by supporting creator vision over everything. To learn more about the "For the Music" brand platform, please visit https://forthemusic.electronics.sony.com/.

About Sony Electronics, Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

About Sony Corporation

Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business in the Sony Group. With the vision to "continue to deliver Kando and Anshin* to people and society across the world through the pursuit of technology and new challenges," Sony Corporation supports the Sony Group with technology to create the entertainment of the future together with creators. For more information, visit: www.sony.net .

*Both Japanese words, Kando means emotion and Anshin has various meanings such as peace of mind, reassurance, reliability and trust.

____________________________

1 While the TV Sound Booster function is activated, the four speaker components (two tweeters and two mid-range speakers) on the front side of the speaker are disables to optimize audio output for combined use with a connected TV.

2 Only compatible between SRS-XB43, XB33, XB23, XP700, XP500, XG500, XG300, XE300, XE200, LSPX-S3, XV800, XV900, XV500, ULT70, and ULT1000. Wireless Party Chain functions are not applicable for connection. Firmware update required for current models.

3 Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

4 Water-resistant certified to IP67 standard. Requires that all ports and covers are firmly closed. Capable of resisting a 12.5 ltr./min. spray of water from a distance of 2.5 meters for a period of 3 minutes. Dustproof certified to IEC 60529 IP5X standard. Rustproof certified.

5 When ULT1/2 on, and the volume level is set to 16, lighting off. Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, storage, and usage. Batteries are consumable products, and their capacity degrades over time as they age. Sony does not guarantee the life span of the battery.

6 When the ULT POWER SOUND on, and the volume level is set to 25. Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, storage, and usage. Batteries are consumable products, and their capacity degrades over time as they age. Sony does not guarantee the life span of the battery.

7 Color availability may vary by regions and countries.

8 Download Headphones Connect app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software are subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted, or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information. 360Reality Audio requires subscription to compatible online music service and third-party terms, conditions, account and fees may apply.

9 Interoperability and compatibility among Bluetooth® devices vary.

10 The recycled plastics may not be used for parts, depending on the time of production. Recycled plastic use may vary by product color. Recycled plastic is used in multiple parts of the headphone body, which is subject to change.

