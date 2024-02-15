Sony Electronics Launches Limited aibo Espresso Edition in the US

News provided by

Sony Electronics, Inc.

15 Feb, 2024, 12:00 ET

Latest Sony Offering Gives Users a Customizable, Highly Social Companion Robot Puppy

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced that the limited-quantity aibo Espresso Edition  (ERS-1000B) is now available for purchase in the United States directly from Sony. Originally released in Japan in late January 2023, the aibo Espresso Edition is the fourth color variation of the acclaimed aibo (ERS-1000) robotic "puppy" companion in the United States.

The aibo Espresso Edition features a brilliant black color body with white accents and comes with four exclusive eye color options including an "odd eyes" option that sets aibo's eyes to two different eye colors simultaneously. As with the current white aibo model, the aibo Espresso Edition comes with a three-year AI Cloud Plan1, charging station including both charging stand and charging mat, AC adaptor, power cord, and a special pink ball for playtime. 

The three-year AI Cloud Plan lets aibo gather and access its daily life experiences, enabling it to develop a unique personality that grows and evolves.2, 3 Each aibo recognizes faces and develops a familiarity with people over time, remembering which actions make owners happy. As each aibo is shaped by its daily interactions and the parenting style of its owners, the personality, behavior, and knowledge of every new puppy companion is completely unique. 

In addition to supporting aibo's AI-powered learning capabilities, the AI Cloud Plan ensures aibo will be kept current for years to come by growing aibo's functionality with new tricks, software-based features, and even entirely new behaviors.

Parents of aibo can also stay connected to their pup using the "My aibo" app2, 3. The app provides an easy and handy interface that allows users to play with their pet, feed their aibo virtual meals and treats, add new behavior and tricks to its repertoire, and more. 

The aibo Espresso Edition is currently available on Sony's website4 for a suggested retail price of $2,899.99, while supplies last.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 Each aibo robotic dog includes three years of Cloud and Wireless Services necessary to take advantage of aibo's full functionality and learning capabilities. After the three-year period, owners will be responsible for any periodic fees to continue the Wireless and Cloud Services (if offered) pursuant to a separate agreement between the owner and a third-party service provider. 

2 "My aibo" can be downloaded from Google Play and the App Store. A web browser version is also available at http://aibo.com/myaibo. Network services, content, and the operating system and software of this Product may be subject to individual terms and conditions and changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

3 aibo and aibo AI Cloud Plan subscription required to fully enjoy all features of the "My aibo" app. App, subscription and major credit card required.

4. This product is not for sale or use in Baltimore, Maryland* or the State of Illinois, and may not be shipped to purchasers in Baltimore, Maryland, or Illinois.  -Residents of Illinois and Baltimore, Maryland may use the My aibo App as non-registered users.

* Baltimore zip codes: 21215, 21218, 21230, 21217, 21225, 21201, 21213, 21216, 21202, 21223, 21211, 21231, 21214, 21205, 21226, 21203, 21281, 21270, 21297, 21264, 21265, 21233, 21273, 21274, 21275, 21278, 21279, 21280, 21251, 21283, 21287, 21288, 21289, 21290, 21263, 21298

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.

Also from this source

Sony Electronics Introduces New SRS-XV500 Party Speaker with a Portable and Powerful Party Sound

Sony Electronics Introduces New SRS-XV500 Party Speaker with a Portable and Powerful Party Sound

Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the launch of the new SRS-XV500, a speaker that lets people party louder for longer, anywhere. This speaker...
Sony Electronics Announces Continued Partnership with SQUARE ENIX® on critically acclaimed FINAL FANTASY™ VII remake project, FINAL FANTASY® VII REBIRTH

Sony Electronics Announces Continued Partnership with SQUARE ENIX® on critically acclaimed FINAL FANTASY™ VII remake project, FINAL FANTASY® VII REBIRTH

Sony Electronics Inc. announced today the continuation of its partnership with SQUARE ENIX® on the launch of the highly anticipated second game in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.