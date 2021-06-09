Sony Electronics Launches Nationwide 'Create Action' Initiative to Support Local Non-Profit Organizations

Why CREATE ACTION? 88% of non-profits, over 1 million organizations in the U.S., have annual budgets of less than $500,000. Marketing and fundraising are the two most cited challenges for these smaller organizations*. Many times, they lack the necessary budget, creative resources or accessibility to larger platforms to help spread their message.

Grant Program Details

Sony will select a total of 10 organizations to receive the CREATE ACTION grants, with one new grant being announced each month from June 2021 through March 2022.

Grant winners will receive:

$50,000 cash grant (by check)

cash grant (by check) $50,000 in Sony Electronics products

Additionally, Sony will provide grant winners:

A custom short film promoting the organization's mission and efforts, created in collaboration with a team of Sony-affiliated creators

Support of the Sony brand and platform to help spread their message and raise awareness

Additional opportunities for collaboration with Sony Electronics and extended network of corporate partners

Eligible non-profit organizations need to be 501(c)(3) with less than $500k annual operating revenue for 2019 and 2020, with a key focus on programs including, but not limited to:

STEAM Education (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics)

Academic Enrichment

Workforce Development

Community and Civic Engagement

"Sony's main purpose is to 'Fill the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology,'" said Neal Manowitz, President and COO of Sony Electronics Inc. "CREATE ACTION is designed to support this purpose. It is a program that summons the power of Sony – including funding, product, creative resources and accessibility – to expand the impact and influence of local organizations that are creating a tremendous positive impact in their community."

The program launches with a national call-to-action for applications, open from today through March 29th, 2022. After initial submission, each application will be within consideration throughout the entirety of the program.

To learn more, see Sony Electronics' Create Action Grant Program Official Rules, including awards, entry instructions, etc. and to apply for a CREATE ACTION grant, please visit: www.alphauniverse.com/createaction

