Sony Electronics Launches Newest Addition to G Master™ Full-Frame Lens Series with the Lightweight and Compact 35mm F1.4 G Master™

"At Sony, our purpose is to fill the world with emotion through the power of creativity and technology so we designed the FE 35mm F1.4 GM to perfectly capture the moments that need to be saved forever," said Neal Manowitz, deputy president for Imaging Products and Solutions Americas at Sony Electronics. "With exquisite resolution and intelligent focusing technology, all in a small, lightweight design, this is an indispensable lens that does not compromise on image quality."

Outstanding Resolution in a Compact Lens

Sony's advanced optical design and manufacturing technology brings extraordinary resolution, beautiful bokeh, and precise focusing performance to a compact lens that fits comfortably in the palm of your hand, weighing just 18.5 ounces (524 grams) and measuring 3 inches dia. x 3 ⅞ inches (76 mm dia. x 96 mm) with a filter diameter of Φ67mm. The FE 35mm F1.4 GM features advanced optical technology that delivers stunning contrast and superb resolution. Two XA (extreme aspherical) elements effectively maintain excellent resolution throughout the image area. Thanks to an ED glass element and other optical refinements, the new FE 35mm F1.4 GM performs well in difficult lighting by effectively suppressing chromatic aberration and purple fringing for breathtaking results.

Beautiful Bokeh

The FE 35mm F1.4 GM delivers an almost circular aperture thanks to its 11-blade construction – a rare level of quality for a compact lens. Spherical aberration control at both the design and the manufacturing stages contributes to beautiful bokeh – a signature characteristic of Sony's G Master lens lineup.

Two innovative XA elements contribute to impressive close-ups with smooth, creamy background bokeh. The combination of F1.4 maximum aperture and the flexibility to choose the perfect shooting distance (minimum focusing distance of just 10.6 inches (27cm) with a maximum magnification of 0.23x in autofocus mode) allows for ultimate control and stunning bokeh when shooting both stills and video.

Advanced Focus for Enhanced Imagery

Two of Sony's XD (extreme dynamic) Linear Motors provide the high thrust efficiency needed for precise AF (autofocus) and tracking - resulting in outstanding resolution at any distance. State-of-the-art control algorithms, developed specifically for the XD Linear Motors, improve control response and precision while minimizing vibration and noise for fast, smooth and silent AF performance.

Advanced focusing can also be achieved when shooting at a high frame rate.

Linear Response MF ensures the focus ring responds to subtle control when focusing manually and is ideal for creative focusing effects when shooting video. The focus ring rotation translates directly to a corresponding change in focus, so control feels immediate and precise.

Professional control and reliability

The FE 35mm F1.4 GM offers full professional control including an aperture ring with switchable click stops, a customizable focus hold button and a focus mode switch that all support smooth, efficient operation. The focus hold button can be assigned to several other functions via a camera body menu, providing direct access to functions that are vital to both photographers and videographers.

When mounted to an APS-C or Super 35 camera, the compact and lightweight FE 35mm F1.4 GM can be used as a standard lens equivalent to 52.5mm full-frame equivalent angle of view, making the it the perfect choice for creating videos. Additional video advantages include the de-clickable aperture, fast linear AF and linear response manual focus.

The FE 35mm F1.4 GM features a dust and moisture resistanti design and a fluorine front element coating that repels water, oil and other contaminants.

Pricing and Availability

The new FE 35mm F1.4 GM will be available in February and will be sold for approximately $1,399.99 USD and $1,899.99 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers throughout North America.

Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new lens and Sony's other imaging products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, a site created to educate and inspire all fans and customers of Sony α - Alpha brand.

New content will also be posted directly at the Sony Photo Gallery. For detailed product information, please visit:

A product video on the new FE 35mm F1.4 GM can be viewed HERE.

Notes:

i Not guaranteed to be 100% dust and waterproof.

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.