Sony Electronics Launches REON POCKET PRO Plus Wearable Thermo Device with Advanced Cooling and Heating Technology

Unique portable device delivers personalized thermal comfort, adaptive fit, and a long battery life for everyday use

SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the REON POCKET PRO Plus, an innovative wearable thermo device, designed to deliver enhanced personal cooling and heating with stability and comfort.

The REON POCKET PRO Plus combines advanced thermal control, real-time sensing, and a secure ergonomic design. The result is a consistent and discreet cooling or heating experience that adapts in real time, whether commuting, traveling, or spending extended time outdoors.

Sony Electronics' REON POCKET PRO Plus is an innovative wearable thermo device, designed to deliver enhanced personal cooling and heating with stability and comfort.

Cooling and Heating Performance with Intelligent Thermal Control

The REON POCKET PRO Plus introduces an optimized cooling and heating algorithm and high-efficiency thermal design. In SMART mode, the wearer can set a temperature range in the mobile app1, 2and the device automatically adjusts the temperature of the cooling plate based on the wearer's preference.

To support this, the device integrates multiple sensor types that work in combination to continuously monitor skin temperature in real time3. These sensors work in conjunction with the updated algorithm to dynamically adjust cooling and heating output based on changes in the wearer's condition and surroundings. This closed-loop system helps with consistent performance, and comfort.

Adaptive Hold Design for Consistent Contact and Stability

A key feature of the REON POCKET PRO Plus is the adjustable neckband, engineered with Sony's new Adaptive Hold Design to improve both fit and functional performance. This enhancement allows the device to maintain stable and consistent contact with the body, which is critical for effective thermal transfer.

The neckband fit also reduces micro-movements during walking or light activity, ensuring that cooling and heating performance remains reliable throughout daily use. At the same time, the design maintains flexibility and comfort for extended wear, balancing stability with ergonomics.

Silent and Long-Lasting Battery Life

The REON POCKET PRO Plus is fan-less and designed to operate at quiet noise levels so that it can be used discreetly in many settings. Additionally, the device has a long battery life, delivering up to 15 hours4 of battery life at the SMART COOL mode setting. Wearers can feel confident in using the REON POCKET PRO Plus for multiple hours and in many different environments.

Adjustable Airflow Design for Discreet, Flexible Wear

To better accommodate a wide range of clothing styles and use scenarios, the airflow exhaust system has been designed with adjustable components that allow users to extend the vent length and modify its angle.

This flexibility enables efficient heat dissipation regardless of collar height, fabric type, or layering, helping maintain peak cooling performance without requiring changes to how the device is worn. It also allows the device to remain visually discreet under different outfits, supporting everyday usability in both casual and professional settings.

With thermal efficiency and wearability, the airflow system reinforces the device's role as a practical, all-day solution rather than a situational accessory.

Wearable Sensing Device (TAG) for REON POCKET: Expanded Environmental Awareness

Complementing the main unit, the Wearable Sensing Device for REON POCKET is a compact wearable sensor tag designed to provide precise measurements of ambient temperature and humidity.

The Wearable Sensing Device for REON POCKET is palm-sized and easy to carry and integrate into daily routines. The form factor includes a strap hole and carabiner, offering versatile attachment options such as bags, belt loops, or accessories.

By capturing environmental data in real time, the Wearable Sensing Device for REON POCKET enhances the overall system by providing additional context for thermal adjustments, allowing users to better understand and respond to changing conditions throughout the day.

Designed for Everyday Comfort and Long-Term Sustainability

Since its introduction in Japan in 2019, the REON POCKET series has evolved to support a wide range of real-world use cases, from commuting and travel to outdoor work and leisure. With its first introduction in the U.S. market, REON POCKET PRO Plus continues this evolution by integrating advanced sensing, thermal efficiency, and a thoughtful ergonomic design into a refined and capable system.

Sony remains committed to advancing personal comfort technologies while aligning with broader environmental and sustainability goals, leveraging its expertise in sensing and thermal management to create solutions that enhance daily life while supporting long-term societal needs.

Availability

The REON POCKET PRO Plus will be available to purchase in the U.S. summer 2026 exclusively from Sony's online store. To learn more about REON POCKET PRO Plus, visit: https://electronics.sony.com/t/reon.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics, and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution, and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit https://www.sony.com/news for more information.



Notes:



1. Download REON POCKET app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information. 2. Interoperability and compatibility among Bluetooth® devices vary. 3. For information about how data collected by REON POCKET PRO Plus is used, please see the Privacy Policy at https://reonpocket.sony.com/app/us/privacy/privacy_us.html 4. Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, storage, and usage. Batteries are consumable products and their capacity degrades over time as they age. Sony does not guarantee the life span of the battery.

The battery will be 90% charged in about 130 minutes and fully charged in about 200 minutes.





*The above charging time applies when charging a fully depleted battery at a temperature of 25°C (77°F)





* The charging time stated above may differ depending on the ambient temperature, the condition of the battery and/or the USB AC adapter used.

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.