Sony Electronics to Showcase Technologies to Transform Media and Entertainment at NAB Show 2026

Innovations To Power Creative Storytelling, Provide Connections, and Instill Authenticity in Support of Broadcasters and Creators

PARAMUS, N.J., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics will return to NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show 2026, a leading event for the media and entertainment industry. From April 19-22, the company will be in booth #C8401 in Las Vegas, focusing on live production, news production, imaging, and virtual production, demonstrating the latest technologies designed to address emerging challenges and needs in broadcast and production.

Sony Electronics will return to NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show 2026, focusing on live production, news production, imaging, and virtual production, while demonstrating the latest technologies designed to address emerging challenges and needs in broadcast and production.

"At this year's NAB Show, Sony's theme is 'The Power Behind Your Story,' which demonstrates how our technologies are the driving force behind various forms of storytelling," said Theresa Alesso, President, Imaging Products and Solutions Americas, Sony Electronics. "From products to workflows, and acquisition to delivery, Sony has the right people, tools and expertise to enable creators to capture their vision and communicate their truth with quality and authenticity."

The media and entertainment landscape is changing, and Sony is debuting solutions through the entire production workflow that provide authenticity and provenance, create more personalized and emotional viewing experiences, and support XR and spatial content creation.

At the Sony booth, visitors will experience live production solutions, including the evolution of Sony's "Networked Live" ecosystem, as well as new system cameras offering exceptional image quality and system scalability, enhanced workflows for news production that enable fast and highly reliable reporting, the latest in Virtual Production tools and processes, and a comprehensive lineup of imaging solutions. The company will also showcase XYN™ (/Zin/)'s "spatial capture solution."

Additionally, Sony will host many engaging presentations and talks on trending topics throughout the show, featuring notable industry voices. For more details about the company's presence, please visit Sony's NAB Show website.

Key Exhibits and Technology Highlights

Scalable, Flexible, and Simplified Live Production

Sony will present its new "R Series" system camera lineup, which builds on the strengths of the existing HDC‑5000 and HDC‑3000 series while significantly enhancing image performance, system expandability through additional transmission pathways and infrastructure options, and usability that enables consistent color matching across models. Additionally, the new series will address challenging lighting conditions by offering an expanded dynamic range for enhanced details, and operation modes to address different lighting environments. Models include HDC‑5500R, HDC‑5500RV, HDC‑3500R, HDC‑3500RV, and HDC‑3200R, along with related products such as the HDCU‑3500R Camera Control Unit and the HKCU‑LUT35 3D LUT option board. The models are planned to be available summer 2026.

Sony will also demonstrate newly released firmware updates for the PTZ auto‑framing cameras BRC‑AM7 (Ver. 3.0), SRG‑A40, and SRG‑A12 (Ver. 4.0). Leveraging Sony's latest AI technologies, these updates expand functionality to support increasingly diverse production needs, including sports broadcasting, education, and corporate content creation.

Sony will exhibit MOXELA, a new software-based media processing platform running on COTS (commercial off the shelf) servers or in the cloud, designed to transform how broadcasters, production companies, and media organizations transport, process, and monitor live video, audio, and data.

Additionally, attendees will see demonstrations of new features for the MLS‑X1 multi‑format switcher, enabling efficient production by sharing input and output signals across multiple studios. Sony will also debut the ICP‑X7000A, a control panel featuring a newly developed XPT operation panel that significantly improves visibility and operability and is planned to be available in fall 2026.

Smarter, Faster, and More Secure News Production Workflows

For the first time at NAB Show, Sony's recently launched PXW‑Z300 XDCAM handheld AI-powered camcorder – the world's first1 to support the C2PA2 standard for video authenticity3 – will demonstrate the growing demand for trustworthy news reporting through authenticity and provenance.

Sony continues to propose a range of workflows through partner collaboration. At NAB Show, the company will present an end‑to‑end workflow that leverages camera‑originated authenticity files and metadata from the field through immediate production and editing. This workflow is achieved with the LiveU TX1, a compact IP bonding‑capable data transmitter (announced in September 2025), the PDT‑FP1 portable data transmitter, and the newly announced PWA‑RXS Network RX Station.

In addition, LiveU has announced a further expansion of its integration with Sony's PWA-RXS through an optional license. A reference demo will showcase a new workflow powered by Sony's cellular connectivity management system, featuring real-time carrier optimization and seamless global connectivity for creators.

Imaging Innovations without Limits

Sony's comprehensive lineup of Alpha™ cameras and lenses continues to expand, empowering creators at every level of production. Launched in late 2025, the Alpha 7 V, capable of 4K 60p capture without crop4 will be making its first appearance at NAB Show. The 33 MP (approx.) full-frame hybrid model incorporates a BIONZ XR2™ processor with an integrated AI-processing engine to facilitate subject recognition and Auto Framing. Additionally, the latest version (Ver. 2.6) of the Monitor & Control app, which enables video monitoring and remote control from smartphones, tablets, and Macs, will be showcased.

Sony's diverse Cinema Line cameras will enhance their functionality. The FR7 cinematic PTZ camera recently added AI-based Auto Framing and support for OpenTrackIO protocol through a Ver. 4.0 firmware update, while the FX6 full-frame Cinema Line camera rolled out BIG 6 home screen display support for easy access to top functions.

Additionally, experience spatial content creation brought to life through the VENICE Extension System Mini (Rialto), combined with the glasses-free 3D Spatial Reality Display.

The Growth of Virtual Production and Spatial Content Creation

As a technology manufacturer, Sony offers a robust and inclusive ecosystem of Virtual Production solutions, from cameras and camera tracking to LED walls and purpose-built software that support creativity and streamline production processes. Firmware updates and the addition of new tools and enhancements, such as Sony's Virtual Production Tool Set Ver. 3.0, continue to elevate visual storytelling capabilities.

Sony will launch the XYN Spatial Capture Solution, which generates photorealistic 3DCG (3D Computer Graphics) assets from photographs taken with mirrorless cameras. This professional solution, which will be shown at NAB Show and is expected to be available summer 2026, is comprised of three tools designed for use across virtual production and a wide range of 3DCG content creation workflows. XYN Spatial Scan Navi is a smartphone app5 that guides efficient image capture. XYN Spatial Scan is a web application that delivers studio-grade generation quality. Finally, the XYN Renderer Plugin, enables highly realistic rendering for virtual production studios.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

※"Sony", "SONY" logo and any other product names, service names or logo marks used in this press release are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Group Corporation or its affiliates. Other product names, service names, company names or logo marks are trademarked and copyrighted properties of their respective owners and/or licensors.

1 Based on Sony's research, this is the first camcorder to support the C2PA standard for video content as of July 2025.

2 Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity is a standardization organization that develops open standards and technical specifications for the provenance and authenticity of digital content.

3 Recording authenticity information in video content requires a separate upgrade license. This license is available in limited regions and is compatible with the MP4 video format.

4 4K 60p without crop is enabled through the 4K Angle of View Priority camera setting

5 After initial inquiry with Sony, the app can be downloaded at the App store, with plans to be available in summer 2026. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.