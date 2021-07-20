Sony Electronics Raises the Bar for Best-in-Class Surround Sound with New HT-A9 Home Theater System and Flagship HT-A7000 Soundbar

"The A9 and A7000 represent a new and powerful era for Sony's home audio products," said Daisuke Kawaguchi, Vice President of Home Entertainment & Sound, Sony Electronics Inc. "With best-in-class surround sound that boasts unique optimization features, these new products give anyone the ability to create immersive cinematic experiences without ever leaving their living room."

Sony Raises the Bar for Best-in-Class Surround Sound with New HT-A9 Home Theater System and Flagship HT-A7000 Soundbar

See below for the A9 and A7000's exciting new features, as well as details on optional SA-SW5 and SA-SW3 wireless subwoofers and SA-RS3S wireless rear speakers1, which add even more bass and wider surround sound.

HT-A9 Home Theater System Key Features:

Sony's Unique 360 Spatial Sound Mapping Technology: Feel sound from every direction and distance with Sony's revolutionary 360 Spatial Sound and Sound Field Optimization. With Sound Field Optimization, the A9 uses dual microphones in each speaker to ingeniously measure their relative height and position. 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology then creates up to twelve "phantom" speakers from just four speakers by synthesizing sound waves based on positional information. Thanks to the phantom speakers, Sony's widest ever sound field fills every part of the living space, so everyone gets the same sound experience, wherever they are in the room.

The A9 also supports Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X®, so users can experience cinematic surround sound from the comfort of their home.

The A9 home theater system is also ready to go straight out the box - simply plug it in, connect it to the TV using an HDMI® cable and power on 2 . The surround sound system consists of four speakers that are connected wirelessly with the control box, so there are no cables across the living space 3 .

The inside of the speakers features rectangular X-Balanced Speaker Units to maximize the diaphragm area for richer bass and sound pressure. They also offer a new Wide Directivity Woofer that has reduced cavity effect by minimizing the depth of its concave shape. The speakers' beveled edges help to further reduce sound diffraction.

Easily access popular music services like Spotify and stream favorite albums and playlists using Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2 or Spotify Connect 5 . The home theater system also features voice activation and works with both Google Assistant 6 and Amazon Alexa 7 . In addition, customers can easily add the A9 to their speaker group using the Google Home app. Whether it's used to watch movies or play games, all of the original picture quality is preserved when playing content through the A9. Gaming is also much more thrilling and realistic as the A9 supports the latest formats such as 8K HDR 8 , 4K 120fps passthrough 9 and Dolby Vision® 10 to create a best-in-class entertainment experience.

HT-A7000 Soundbar Key Features:

Supreme Surround Sound: The 7.1.2-channel soundbar features two up-firing speakers for overhead sound, two beam tweeters and five front speakers for wider surround and a built-in dual subwoofer for deep bass. Coupled with Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround, the A7000 creates virtual surround sound so customers can fully enjoy the thrill of Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X®.

Thanks to Sony's Vertical Surround Engine, the A7000 can position sound in vertical space to create overhead audio without the need for in-ceiling speakers. With S-Force PRO, the soundbar can virtually reproduce the surround sound field, with audio coming from both horizontal directions. Additionally, the A7000's Sound Field Optimization feature utilizes built-in microphones to intelligently measure the height and width of the room, as well as the position of an optional subwoofer and rear speakers, and perfectly optimizes sound to the room's layout.

Whether it's used to watch dramatic movies or play action-packed games, all of the original picture quality is preserved when playing content through the A7000. It also supports all the latest formats such as 8K HDR, 4K 120fps and Dolby Vision® to create a best-in-class entertainment experience.

Go Deeper with an Optional Subwoofer and Rear Speaker:

For even deeper bass, add an optional wireless subwoofer. Having two types of subwoofers allows the built-in subwoofers in the A7000 to handle bass and vocals with the optional wireless subwoofer focusing on low range sound in the A9 and A7000. For rich bass, add the SA-SW5 wireless subwoofer with 300W13 of deep bass from a 180mm driver with passive radiator. Or, opt for the SA-SW3 wireless subwoofer with 200W14 of sound from a compact bass reflex subwoofer with a 160mm driver. For even more cinematic thrills, add the SA-RS3S1 wireless rear speakers with 100W of wider surround sound and wall mount capability.

Pricing and Availability:

The HT-A9 has a suggested retail price of $1,799.99 and will be available to order in September/October 2021 at authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/tv-video-home-theater-sound-bars/all-home-theater-sound-bars/p/hta9

The HT-A7000 has a suggested retail price of $1,299.99 and will be available to order in September/October 2021 at authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/tv-video-home-theater-sound-bars/all-home-theater-sound-bars/p/hta7000

The SA-SW5 has a suggested retail price of $699.99 and will be available to order in September/October 2021 at authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/tv-video-home-theater-sound-bars/all-home-theater-sound-bars/p/sasw5

The SW-SW3 has a suggested retail price of $399.99 and will be available to order in September/October 2021 at authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/tv-video-home-theater-sound-bars/all-home-theater-sound-bars/p/sasw3

The SA-RS3S has a suggested retail price of $349.99 and will be available to order in September/October 2021 at authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/tv-video-home-theater-sound-bars/all-home-theater-sound-bars/p/sars3s

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.







