Sony Electronics' Spatial Reality Display Now Supercharged with NVIDIA Omniverse™--Transforming 3D Visualization for Creators and Innovators

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics is setting a new benchmark for immersive 3D experiences with its cutting-edge ELF-SR2 (27-inch) and ELF-SR1 (15.6-inch) Spatial Reality Displays and the NVIDIA Omniverse development platform. The combination of Sony's unmatched 3D display technology and Omniverse's powerful real-time 3D design and simulation capabilities is poised to revolutionize industries from gaming and entertainment to architecture, engineering, and automotive design—without the need for VR headsets or special glasses.

Sony's Spatial Reality Display

With Sony's Spatial Reality Display and the new NVIDIA Omniverse, creators can now experience real-time rendering like never before. NVIDIA Omniverse is a platform of application programming interfaces, software development kits, and services that enable developers to seamlessly combine Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD) and NVIDIA RTX™ rendering technologies into existing software tools. By connecting OpenUSD-based applications developed on NVIDIA Omniverse with Sony's Spatial Reality Display, creators can instantly view and manipulate their 3D assets in real time.1 This allows creators to turn their digital designs into holographic-like experiences, giving them the freedom to explore all aspects of their work from every angle, no extra hardware required.

"With Sony's Spatial Reality Display and NVIDIA Omniverse, we're empowering creators to push the boundaries of what's possible in 3D design and visualization," said Toshi Suzuki, Deputy Head of Incubation Center, Sony Corporation. "From architecture to entertainment, our customers can now bring their ideas to life in vivid, true-to-life 3D—without any extra hardware. This is next-level immersion."

"Spatial Reality Displays offer an intuitive and efficient way for creators to innovate and interact with 3D content," said Greg Jones, Director of Extended Reality Business Development at NVIDIA. "Sony's connection to OpenUSD and Omniverse into its ELF-SR displays ensures assets can be rendered in real time, enhancing experiences and accelerating workflows across industries."

To learn more about Sony's Spatial Reality Display, visit this website .

For instructions on how to connect the Spatial Reality Display to Omniverse, click here .

1Computer required with a recommended Windows 10/11 PC with a CPU of Intel Core i7-9700K @3.60GHz or faster; 32GB of memory, and a 3Dgraphics card with a Passmark score of 18,000 or faster.

