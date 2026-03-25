Sony Electronics Unveils New BRAVIA® Theater Home Audio Lineup for Enhancing Home Cinema Experience

The new BRAVIA Theater lineup includes BRAVIA Theater Bar 7 and BRAVIA Theater Bar 5, as well as the optional speakers such as BRAVIA Theater Sub 9, BRAVIA Theater Sub 8, BRAVIA Theater Sub 7, and BRAVIA Theater Rear 9. These new products are designed and engineered to create a wider, more immersive surround sound field for deeper cinematic impact. The BRAVIA 3 II LED TV, a mid-tier TV, is available in sizes up to 100 inches for a big-screen experience at home.

Soundbars that Fill the Room

The new BRAVIA Theater Bar 7 brings a compact, yet powerful design equipped with nine speaker units, including dedicated up-firing speakers and side speakers that create a noticeably wider sound field. With Sony's proprietary 360 Spatial Sound Mapping-technology (360SSM), it provides immersive, cinema-style surround sound from a single soundbar, along with room-calibrated audio for an optimised listening experience. Users can further enhance their setup by adding optional subwoofers and rear speakers for deeper bass and a richer surround experience.1 These upgrades also allow them to enjoy IMAX® Enhanced content at its full potential.2 This makes BRAVIA Theater Bar 7 an ideal choice for customers new to home audio who care about sound quality and want a premium entry point.

The BRAVIA Theater Bar 5 is a 3.1ch system that is accompanied by a wireless subwoofer, delivering powerful bass, clear dialogue, and an excellent balance of performance and value. S-Force PRO Front Surround™, Vertical Surround Engine, and Sony's unique upmixer technology, create an enveloping, three-dimensional immersive surround sound for movies and TV.

BRAVIA Theater Bar 7 and BRAVIA Theater Bar 5 Shared features:

Get the best streaming experience with support for Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X®. 3

Pair with compatible BRAVIA TVs to control the soundbar from the TV menu and take advantage of Voice Zoom 3™ for enhanced dialogue.

Use BRAVIA Connect app to easily control BRAVIA Theater from your smartphone and change volume, sound profiles, and advanced settings. 4

Easy setup, operation, and accessibility-minded design.

Surrounded in Sound

To further complete the home cinema experience, Sony's new subwoofers and rear speakers add deep bass and immersive surround sound, perfectly complementing compatible BRAVIA Theater models 1.

BRAVIA Theater Sub 9/ BRAVIA Theater Sub 8 shared features: Features large driver units, delivering powerful, super deep bass that lets you truly feel and experience the hidden depths of sound in your movies. For the first time in the BRAVIA Theater series, dual subwoofer play is supported. 5

Features large driver units, delivering powerful, super deep bass that lets you truly feel and experience the hidden depths of sound in your movies. For the first time in the BRAVIA Theater series, dual subwoofer play is supported. BRAVIA Theater Sub 9: Carries two 200mm driver units. The vibration-cancelling dual opposing drivers reduce distortion, delivering powerful premium bass that extends into ultra-low frequencies.

Carries two 200mm driver units. The vibration-cancelling dual opposing drivers reduce distortion, delivering powerful premium bass that extends into ultra-low frequencies. BRAVIA Theater Sub 8 : Features a single 200mm large driver unit and provides bass extension deep into low frequencies.

: Features a single 200mm large driver unit and provides bass extension deep into low frequencies. BRAVIA Theater Sub 7: Features a 130mm driver unit, slim and compact design allows for two-way installation options. Also, supports dual subwoofer play.

Features a 130mm driver unit, slim and compact design allows for two-way installation options. Also, supports dual subwoofer play. BRAVIA Theater Rear 9: Wireless rear speakers equipped with 80mm large up-firing speakers that elevate rear-channel performance and enhance the immersive 360 Spatial Sound experience by creating multiple phantom speakers.

Alongside the new audio lineup, Sony is also expanding its BRAVIA TV range with the BRAVIA 3 II, a mid-tier LED TV available in sizes up to 100 inches, giving viewers even more ways to enjoy their favorite content. Equipped with the XR Processor™ found in Sony's premium TVs and XR Triluminos Pro™, the BRAVIA 3 II delivers a wide color gamut that enables natural color reproduction, and refined detail that brings movies to life at home. Sony cooperates with MediaTek Inc., a company with a proven track record in developing Smart TV SoCs, combining Sony's proprietary signal processing with MediaTek hardware to reduce content-dependent noise and deliver delicate, finely detailed image reproduction. Supporting Dolby Vision®/Atmos® and DTS:X®3, it maximizes cinematic picture and sound quality. Designed for smooth, fast action, it also supports 4K 120Hz and offers four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it ideal for gaming.

To further enhance the user experience, the BRAVIA 3 II comes with the newly designed Inclusive Remote Control6. Developed as part of our continued commitment to accessibility, this remote reflects user feedback with optimized buttons design, distinct shapes, and clear spacing for easier tactile navigation. Additionally, the Remote Finder function enables all users, including those people with visual disabilities, to easily locate the remote.

Discover more on Google TV7 with Gemini 8

Gemini for TV goes beyond basic commands, letting users engage in free-flowing conversations with their big screen. No more jumping between apps. You can browse 700,000 movies and TV episodes, live TV and more - in one place. And now, you can chat naturally with Gemini to help you find what to watch, get helpful answers to any question, control your smart home devices and more.

Pricing and Availability:

BRAVIA Theater Bar 7 has a suggested retail price of $869.99 USD / $999.99 CAD and will be available for presale Spring 2026 at Sony, Best Buy, Amazon and other authorized retailers.

For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/soundbars/all-soundbars/p/hta7100

BRAVIA Theater Bar 5 has a suggested retail price of $349.99 USD / $469.99 CAD and is available for presale at Sony, Best Buy, Amazon and other authorized retailers.

For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/soundbars/all-soundbars/p/htb500

BRAVIA Theater Sub 9 has a suggested retail price of $899.99 USD / $949.99 CAD and will be available for presale Spring 2026 at Sony, Best Buy, Amazon and other authorized retailers.

For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/soundbars/all-soundbars/p/sasw9

BRAVIA Theater Sub 8 has a suggested retail price of $499.99 USD / $549.99 CAD and will be available for presale Spring 2026 at Sony, Best Buy, Amazon and other authorized retailers.

For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/soundbars/all-soundbars/p/sasw8

BRAVIA Theater Sub 7 has a suggested retail price of $329.99 USD / $499.99 CAD and will be available for presale Spring 2026 at Sony, Best Buy, Amazon and other authorized retailers.

For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/soundbars/all-soundbars/p/sasw7

BRAVIA Theater Rear 9 has a suggested retail price of $749.99 USD / $899.99 CAD and will be available for presale Spring 2026 at Sony, Best Buy, Amazon and other authorized retailers.

For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/soundbars/all-soundbars/p/sars9

BRAVIA 3 II will be available in Spring 2026 at Sony, Best Buy, Amazon and other authorized retailers.

For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/televisions/all-tvs/p/k65xr30m2

100" class (99.5" diag.) has a suggested retail price of $3,099.99 USD / $4,399.99 CAD

85" class (84.6" diag.) has a suggested retail price of $1,599.99 USD / $2,299.99 CAD

75" class (74.5" diag.) has a suggested retail price of $1,199.99 USD / $1,699.99 CAD

65" class (64.5" diag.) has a suggested retail price of $899.99 USD / $1,299.99 CAD

55" class (54.6" diag.) has a suggested retail price of $799.99 USD / $1,099.99 CAD

50" class (49.5" diag.) has a suggested retail price of 6599.99 USD / $979.99 CAD

43" class (42.5" diag.) has a suggested retail price of $599.99 USD / $849.99 CAD

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs.

1 For optional speaker compatibility information, please visit: https://www.sony.net/comp-home/

2 IMAX® Enhanced certification is achieved when used with compatible products. Product availability varies by countries/regions. https://www.sony.net/comp-home/

3 Dolby Atmos and DTS:X content compatible with streaming services or compatible content device connected via HDMI input (sold separately).

4 Sony | BRAVIA Connect app must be installed on a smartphone. The smartphone and the product must be connected to the same home network. This function works with compatible BRAVIA TV and the latest software. Product availability varies by country/region. https://www.sony.net/hav_faq Updating the mobile app to the latest version is required. Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration, and credit card information. Feature availability of the integrated remote with TVs and home theater products may vary depending on home theater product.

5 For dual subwoofer play compatibility information, please visit: https://www.sony.co.jp/en/braviatheater_2sub-models

6 Varies by region and model

7 Support will be provided later via software update. Some apps, contents and/or features may not be available in all countries. Subject to availability. User must accept Google Terms of Service ( http://www.google.com/policies/terms/ ), Play Terms of Service ( https://play.google.com/intl/en-US_us/about/play-terms/index.html ) and Privacy Policy ( http://www.google.com/policies/privacy/) to use TV. User must connect to a Google Account to use certain advertised features, including voice to activate linked apps, and install certain apps and operating software during setup. Use of TV without connecting to a Google Account allows only basic TV features and certain apps. Wireless connectivity requires 802.11 home network (802.11n recommended). Network services, content, operating system and software of this product may be subject to separate or third-party terms and conditions and changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information. Apps must be compatible with TV. App availability varies by region and device.

Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC.

8 Google, YouTube, Gemini and YouTube Music are trademarks of Google LLC.

The Gemini for TV experience is optimized for large screen experiences. Results may vary. Check responses for accuracy. Available in select countries, languages, and to users 18+. Learn more at g.co/tv/gemini. Network services, content, operating system and software of this Product may be subject to individual terms and conditions and changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.