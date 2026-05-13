Super-telephoto zoom with constant F4.5 aperture, autofocus up to 3x faster1,2, and outstanding mobility

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. introduces the FE 100-400mm F4.5 GM OSS, the newest addition to its flagship G Master™ lens series for full-frame Alpha™ E-mount cameras. Covering a 100-400mm focal range with a constant F4.5 aperture, the lens delivers the exceptional resolution and bokeh that define the G Master series, high-precision autofocus (AF) up to approximately 3x faster1,2 than the FE 100-400mm F4.5-5.6 GM OSS. Weighing approximately 65 oz. (1,840 g) with an internal zoom structure, its stable weight balance offers highly mobile shooting capabilities. The FE 100-400mm F4.5 GM OSS gives wildlife, birding, sports, and photojournalism creators the speed, reach, and image quality to capture decisive moments in any environment, expanding their creative possibilities.

Sony Electronics Unveils the FE 100-400mm F4.5 GM OSS G Master™

"Our creators want super-telephoto reach with G Master optical quality in a body light enough to shoot handheld all day. The FE 100-400mm F4.5 GM OSS delivers constant F4.5 aperture, dramatically faster autofocus, and a build that keeps up with the user's instincts, whether tracking a bird in flight or working the sideline at a championship match," said Yang Cheng, Vice President of Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc.

Uncompromising G Master Optics

Resolves fine detail across the full 100-400mm zoom range, even wide open at F4.5

Optical design featuring newly developed ED XA (Extra-low Dispersion extreme aspherical), XA (extreme aspherical), two Super ED (extra-low Dispersion), and three ED glass elements, effectively controlling multiple aberrations including chromatic and spherical aberration to achieve exceptional resolution from center to edge across the entire zoom range

Nano AR Coating II reduces ghosting and flare for high-contrast results in backlit conditions

11-blade circular aperture with precision spherical aberration control produces the signature G Master bokeh

Constant F4.5 maximum aperture eliminates exposure shifts while zooming

Compatible with optional teleconverters3 for focal lengths up to 800 mm or 1,200 mm in APS-C mode4

Autofocus That Keeps Pace with the Action

Four custom-optimized XD (extreme dynamic) Linear Motors, a floating focus mechanism, and the latest AF algorithms deliver AF speeds up to 3x faster 1,2 with approximately 50 % improved subject tracking 2

with approximately 50 % improved subject tracking Fully compatible with Alpha 9 III continuous shooting at up to 120 fps5 with AF/AE tracking

Lightweight Build, Exceptional Mobility

Combining the latest optical design, mechanical engineering with lightweight yet robust magnesium alloy barrel components, and high-efficiency, high-thrust XD Linear Motors, the lens achieves a lightweight and robust body at approximately 65 oz. (1,840 g)

Inner-zoom design maintains constant length and stable center of gravity throughout the zoom range for precise framing adjustments without shifting balance

Professional-Grade Control and Reliability

Built-in stabilization supports Active Mode and coordinates internal stabilization control on compatible bodies

Supports the camera body's breathing compensation 6 , correcting angle-of-view shifts during focus adjustments in video recording

, correcting angle-of-view shifts during focus adjustments in video recording Four focus hold buttons 7 and a dedicated function ring for intuitive, personalized operation in the field

and a dedicated function ring for intuitive, personalized operation in the field Dust and moisture resistant design8 with fluorine front-element coating maintains reliable performance in challenging conditions

Pricing and Availability

The FE 100-400mm F4.5 GM OSS will be available in June 2026 for approximately $4,299.99 USD and $5,599.99 CAD. It will be sold directly through Sony and various Sony authorized dealers throughout North America.

The FE 100-400mm F4.5 GM OSS product video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/iDhbKSdqqb8

For more information, visit: https://electronics.sony.com/imaging/lenses/all-e-mount/p/sel100400mc

Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new FE 100-400mm F4.5 GM OSS and Sony's other imaging products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, a site created to inform, educate, and inspire content creators.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics, and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution, and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry-leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

Notes:

1 Compared to the FE 100-400mm F4.5-5.6 GM OSS.

2 When mounted on the Alpha 9 III. Compared to the FE 100-400mm F4.5-5.6 GM OSS. Based on Sony test conditions.

3 Compatible with 1.4x Teleconverter (SEL14TC) and 2x Teleconverter (SEL20TC).

4 With 2x Teleconverter (SEL20TC) attached.

5 Based on Sony test conditions. Continuous shooting speed may decrease depending on shooting conditions. When focus mode is set to AF-C, continuous shooting speed varies depending on the lens attached. Please check the lens compatibility information support page for details.

6 Please refer to support information for compatible cameras. When this function is set to [On], angle of view and image quality may change slightly. Depending on the lens, compensation may not be fully effective even when this function is set to [On].

7 Assignable functions vary depending on the camera used. Please refer to support information for compatible cameras for details.

8 The lens is designed with dust and moisture resistance in mind but is not completely sealed against dust or water droplets.

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.