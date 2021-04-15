Sony Electronics Unveils Two New Native 4K Home Cinema Projectors, Delivering a Truly Immersive Experience

"Sony's 4K SXRD projectors have led the market for years, and these new models take the viewer's experience to the next level," said Neal Manowitz, President and COO, Sony Electronics Inc. "Whether they're for enjoying the latest movies or playing action-packed games, our newest projectors deliver a dynamic, big screen experience that truly immerses viewers in their favorite content."

The new VPL-VW1025ES model and VPL-VW325ES model will replace the VPL-VW995ES and VPL-VW295ES respectively. Like the models' predecessors, these new projectors feature input lag reduction mode, dramatically improving performance of the display reaction speed, ensuring gamers enjoy the best possible experience with the breathtakingly-detailed image quality they expect.

The VPL-VW1025ES 2,200lm laser model with premium All-Range Crisp Focus (ARC-F) lens and VPL-VW325ES 1,500lm lamp model offer immersive viewing experiences that deliver the creator's true intent for the consumer, integrator, and custom installation (CI) channels. Please see below for key features for each model.

VPL-VW1025ES & VPL-VW325ES Shared Features:

Dynamic HDR Enhancer : Due to the processing power of the newly installed X1™ for projector, more detailed analysis is performed and HDR enhancement power has become stronger compared to the previous models. This enhanced HDR feature analyzes each scene to deliver the best contrast performance when viewing HDR content, making the bright scenes brighter and the dark scenes darker. 1 The dynamic range of contrast and brightness is further expanded by linking with the laser and iris 2 .

: Due to the processing power of the newly installed X1™ for projector, more detailed analysis is performed and HDR enhancement power has become stronger compared to the previous models. This enhanced HDR feature analyzes each scene to deliver the best contrast performance when viewing HDR content, making the bright scenes brighter and the dark scenes darker. The dynamic range of contrast and brightness is further expanded by linking with the laser and iris . Sony's Unique Super Resolution "Reality Creation" Technology : The X1™ for projector picture processor analyzes each scene to enrich 4K content and real-world detail and texture. Even content filmed in 2K or Full HD is upscaled to 4K resolution. 3

: The X1™ for projector picture processor analyzes each scene to enrich content and real-world detail and texture. Even content filmed in or Full HD is upscaled to resolution. Native 4K SXRD Panel: Both models offer 4096 x 2160 4K resolution images with up to 8.8 million pixels for an incredibly lifelike picture. With rich, inky blacks as well as clear cinematic motion and image smoothness, these projectors can reproduce vibrant colors with more tones and textures than a standard projector system.

VPL-VW1025ES Key Features:

Edge to Edge Image Quality: The VPL-VW1025ES uses an ARC-F lens, which delivers pristine image quality across the entire screen. This large-aperture lens adopts an all-glass design for its 18 elements, including six extra low dispersion (ELD) elements. This ensures optimal convergence of the red, green, and blue primaries even at the extreme edges of the screen, for a clear and vivid image.

Pricing and Availability

The VPL-VW1025ES model is available to pre-order today in black for a suggested retail price of $39,999. For product details, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/projectors/all-projectors/p/vplvw1025es

The VPL-VW325ES model is available to pre-order today in both black and white for a suggested retail price of $5,499. For product details, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/projectors/all-projectors/p/vplvw325es

1 Requires HDR compatible content from supported streaming services, such as Amazon Video.

2 Only applicable to the VPL-VW1025ES laser model.

3 Upscaled, simulated and enhanced 4K images will vary based on source content.

