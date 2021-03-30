Sony Electronics' "Visual Story™" App Features New Updates to Empower Event Photographers

New Live Gallery Feature for Socially Distanced Live Events Visual Story Version 1.1's new Live Gallery feature allows professional event photographers to meet the growing demand for remote participation during the actual event. This enables the photographer's clients to share photo galleries with their friends, family and colleagues, to then view photos of their event, such as a wedding, corporate, school or sporting event, in real time to create a more immersive experience.

Live Gallery helps simplify a professional workflow by allowing Auto transfer while shooting with a compatible Sony Alpha brand cameraii, automated image selection using AI, and applying edit presets to all images within a live gallery at the same time. Live Gallery viewers can also like specific photos, which the photographer can use to choose final image selections to deliver to their client.

Upgraded Selection Options

The newly updated Visual Story app also now includes an object detection filter to easily locate images focusing on specific items such as a cake, food, tableware and jewelry. The photographer can also choose images that are only included in a live gallery or those with likes.

Compatibility and Availability

Visual Story Version 1.1 is available now for iOS in the App Store for free and is compatible with select Sony cameras including: Alpha 7C, Alpha 7R IV, Alpha 7S III, Alpha 9, Alpha 9 II as well as Alpha 7 III (updated to firmware Version 4.0 or later), Alpha 1 and FX3i.

Sony's new Visual Story is available to download for free HERE, and development on additional platforms is under discussion.

Learn more about Visual Story HERE

A product video on the new Live gallery feature can be viewed HERE

Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with Sony's imaging products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, a site created to educate and inspire all fans and customers of Sony α - Alpha.

Notes:

i Membership to "Visual Story" account and app on smartphone required with connection to Wi-Fi. See "Visual Story" terms and conditions/privacy policy for details. Download app at the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

ii Please refer to the website for a full list of compatible models. Firmware must be updated on cameras to ensure compatibility.

