Sony Expands Laser Projector Lineup with Two New Compact and High Image Quality Models for Corporate, Education and Entertainment Applications

The projectors offer exceptional image quality, driven by Sony's original "Reality Creation" technology, which provides enhanced clarity, authenticity and expression in images and text, without increasing digital picture noise. Additionally, the projectors' 3LCD laser light source maintains bright, vivid and true to life colors and imagery. Accurate color reproduction is further supported by the signal processing engine's color gradation capabilities.

The VPL-PHZ60 and VPL-PHZ50 were designed with flexibility and ease of use in mind. Due to their compact size and lightweight, the projectors can easily adapt to different mounting and installation challenges and requirements and their blend-in design can fit into various usage environments. With a best-in-class wide lens shift of Vertical 55%, which enables easy ceiling-mounting, and support for 4K 30p, the projectors pack numerous industry-requested features into a small chassis.

Additionally, Sony's unique picture engine enables the new "Bright View" feature which projects vivid images with high visibility even in bright environments, while faithfully maintaining the RGB balance with minimal color shift. By detecting the video signal pixel-by-pixel and dynamically optimizing the process, contrast is improved while maintaining color reproduction. The projectors are designed to deliver crisp and bright images even in well-lit environments for effective presentation.

A hallmark of Sony's technology is its durability and dependability. The VPL-PHZ60 and VPL-PHZ50 allow users to select projection modes based on installation location and intended usage, which can optimize performance, maximize longevity and provide reliability. The installation location presets automatically adjust the image quality, light source output level and cooling system, while the adaptable Advanced Intelligent Setting function simplifies the installation process by automatically selecting the best configuration based on the projector's environment.

"Sony was the first to market with a laser light source 3LCD projector in 2013 and we've continued to evolve our lineup and expand our offerings ever since," said Theresa Alesso, Pro Division President, Sony Electronics. "As we enhance our portfolio, we are setting new standards while meeting market demand. The VPL-PHZ60 and VPL-PHZ50 are thoughtfully designed choices that offer our customers brightness, dependability and flexibility, in a compact form factor. These new models provide users with two more impressive options which empower them to select the projector best suited to their specific needs and budgets."

The VPL-PHZ60 and VPL-PHZ50 are planned to be available in December of 2020. For more information about these new projectors or Sony's lineup of laser projector offerings, please visit pro.sony.

1 As of November 18, 2020, the VPL-PHZ60 qualifies as the industry's smallest WUXGA 3LCD laser projector (without protrusion and filter) in the 6,000 lumen brightness range, based on Sony survey results.

