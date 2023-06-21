Sony Group Corporation Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

News provided by

Sony Group Corporation

21 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

TOKYO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Group Corporation announced today that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  A copy of this document is available on the Sony Group Corporation Investor Relations website at https://www.sony.com/en/SonyInfo/IR/library/sec.html.

In addition, shareholders of Sony may receive a printed copy of Sony's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by visiting https://www.sony.com/en/SonyInfo/IR/library/ar/request.html.

SOURCE Sony Group Corporation

