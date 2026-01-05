Sony Honda Mobility World-Premieres AFEELA Prototype 2026 at CES® 2026

Advancing the Vision of "Mobility as a Creative Entertainment Space," with Updates on AFEELA 1 and Key Partner Collaborations

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the opening of CES® 2026 in Las Vegas, NV, Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) held a press conference on January 5 (local time) to outline its evolving vision for the future of mobility and to debut the next chapter of AFEELA.

Left: AFEELA 1 / Right: AFEELA Prototype 2026 Izumi Kawanishi, Representative Director, President and COO AFEELA Prototype 2026

Under the theme "Mobility as a Creative Entertainment Space," the company presented AFEELA 1 as a pre-production model, which is the first production model scheduled to begin customer deliveries in the US late this year. They also reaffirmed its long-term technology vision of how partnerships across technology, entertainment, and creation are shaping the company's roadmap. At the conference, SHM also world-debuted a new prototype, the AFEELA Prototype 2026. A production model based on this prototype is planned for launch in the US as early as 2028.

Key Announcements

AFEELA 1 deliveries in California are scheduled to begin within 2026

• Expansion planned to Arizona in 2027

Future adoption of solutions from Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon Digital Chassis within SHM's next-generation electrical/electronic ( E/E ) architecture

E/E architecture Implementation of the "AFEELA Co-Creation Program" to provide creators with access to development documentation for AFEELA in-vehicle entertainment contents

Development of a new open, on-chain mobility service platform leveraging a token -based incentive model

1. Sony Honda Mobility's Vision

Creative Entertainment Space:

SHM envisions the evolution of mobility into a "Creative Entertainment Space," proposing a new mobility experience powered by vehicle AI. Vehicles will evolve from driver-centric machines into intelligent partners that understand user preferences and emotions, maximizing the value of space and time during mobility.

AFEELA Intelligent Drive:

SHM is continuously enhancing its advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), AFEELA Intelligent Drive, while evolving it into an end-to-end AI model that integrates Vision-Language Model (VLM). Starting with Level 2+ driver assistance that supports travel from the departure point to the destination, the company aims to achieve Level 4–equivalent capabilities in the future, transforming the in-vehicle space into a "drive-less" environment where occupants can enjoy entertainment.

AFEELA Personal Agent:

The AFEELA Personal Agent, an interactive conversational AI, leverages Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to deliver highly personalized, natural dialogue experiences tailored to individual users, enhancing the relationship between people and mobility to make it more personal.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon Digital Chassis:

To support these capabilities, SHM will utilize solutions from the Snapdragon Digital Chassis, an advanced suite of automotive products and solutions from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., within AFEELA's future electrical/electronic architecture. By continuously adopting cutting-edge platforms with a future-oriented perspective, SHM aims to create AI-centered next-generation mobility experiences.

Co-Creation Program:

Through the "AFEELA Co-Creation Program," SHM collaborates with creators and developers to expand the possibilities of mobility by providing access to information necessary for developing in-vehicle entertainment, including in-car themes and apps. The company is also building cloud APIs and the development environment for Android applications on IVI (in-vehicle infotainment). This enables developers to create entirely new mobility applications that will further transform the in-cabin experience.

New on-chain mobility service platform:

To further accelerate open co-creation, SHM is also aiming to build an on-chain mobility service platform that leverages a token-based incentive model powered by crypto technologies. Under the "X-to-Earn" concept, the company aims to create an ecosystem encompassing the three cycles of mobility services: ideation, development, and experience & evaluation, which will also be open to other automakers and service providers.

2. AFEELA 1: From Vision to Reality

Current Status:

Reservations for AFEELA 1 began in January 2025 in California. Since then, SHM has opened AFEELA Studio showrooms and held vehicle exhibition events at various locations, welcoming more than 100,000 visitors and conducting over 24,000 in-vehicle demonstrations within the first year.

Manufacturing Status:

In fall 2025, SHM conducted trial production runs of AFEELA 1 on the production line at its contract manufacturing partner, Honda's East Liberty Auto Plant in Ohio, as part of the preparation process for mass production, and exhibited the pre-production vehicles produced at CES 2026.

AFEELA Delivery Hubs:

This spring, SHM will open "AFEELA Studio and Delivery Hubs" in Torrance and Fremont, California, combining showroom and delivery functions to provide a full brand experience. A phased experiential program, AFEELA Advanced Access, will be offered to early reservation holders, with demo drives planned for late this year.

Future Sales:

Sales of AFEELA 1 are planned to expand to Arizona in 2027, with deliveries in Japan scheduled to begin in the first half of 2027.

3. AFEELA Prototype 2026

Debuted at CES 2026, AFEELA Prototype 2026 builds on the core concept of AFEELA 1 while offering greater spatial flexibility and accessibility, aiming to deliver joy and value to a broader range of users. SHM plans to develop a production model based on this prototype for launch in the U.S. market as early as 2028.

Press Conference Speakers

Sony Honda Mobility

Yasuhide Mizuno, Representative Director, Chairperson and CEO

Izumi Kawanishi, Representative Director, President and COO

Sony Honda Mobility of America Inc.

J Thongnop, Senior Director Marketing

Guest Speakers (in order of Appearance)

Nakul Duggal（Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Automotive and Industrial & Embedded IoT, EVP and Group GM）

Eric Lempel （Sony Interactive Entertainment, Business and Product, Senior Vice President）

TOMOKO IDA（Music Producer）

About AFEELA 1

AFEELA 1 redefines the relationship between people and mobility by integrating advanced software and high-performance hardware, creating an intelligent mobility. It is equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that reduce driving stress while providing a safe and secure mobility experience, as well as an interactive personal agent that enables seamless communication with the vehicle. The cabin features unique sound system and optimized displays allowing occupants to enjoy a variety of apps and entertainment content. The vehicle's performance is designed to provide a sense of unity with the driver, ensuring agile and stable handling while offering a high-quality ride for all passengers.

About AFEELA

"AFEELA" represents the fusion of intelligence and emotion in motion. It's mobility that senses you—and that you can feel. At its core, AFEELA brings to life a next-generation driving experience built on advanced sensing, interactive technology, and human-centered design. The AFEELA 1 will be the brand's first production model, scheduled for deliveries in California in 2026.

About Sony Honda Mobility

Sony Honda Mobility Inc. (SHM), a Mobility Tech Company established in 2022 by Sony Group Corporation and Honda Motor Co., Ltd., aims to lead innovation in the industry with its purpose "Move people, through the pursuit of innovation with diverse inspirations". Combining the technologies and expertise of the two companies, SHM will develop and provide high value-added mobility products and services for mobility with various partners and creators. "AFEELA 1" is now available for reservation in California, USA. For more information, please visit us at https://www.shm-afeela.com or Instagram, YouTube, X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

